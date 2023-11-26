Forget Galaxy S24 Ultra — Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is staggering $700 off in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday phone deals are plentiful, and they offer a perfect opportunity to grab yourself a fresh new handset for a fraction of the usual price. And if you’re willing to skip the latest (and more expensive) models, those savings are even more pronounced. Like this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reportedly on the way in January with an even more powerful chip and all sorts of AI uprgades, but the S22 Ultra is still a great phone. Especially at this price.

Right now you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $499 at Best Buy. That’s $700 less than the phone’s original $1,199 price tag, while still offering some of the best performance and features Samsung mobiles have to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $499 @ Best Buy

Forget about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the S22 Ultra still has a lot to offer — and it's $700 off at Best Buy right now. Complete with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, S Pen support and a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display, it's a great phone for a very reasonable price. Just be sure to choose the Activate Today option before you buy.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra claimed the title of best phone after its release earlier this year, its predecessor still has a lot of redeeming qualities. The S22 Ultra still packs a super-bright 6.8-inch AMOLED display and an adaptive refresh rate capable of dynamically changing anywhere between 1 and 120Hz.

It’s also the exact same dimensions as the S23 Ultra, but manages to weigh ever so slightly less. Though the battery life isn’t quite as good, lasting 10 hours and 22 minutes in our custom battery test. But while not good enough for a place on our best phone battery page, it’s still better than a lot of other phones on the market — including the Google Pixel 8. But if you ever run out there’s 45W fast charging and 10W wireless charging to top yourself up.

The camera is also one of the key features on the S22 Ultra, with a 108MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide and dual 10MP telephoto lenses offering a respective 3x and 10x optical zoom. The front camera is also a hefty 40MP, which should offer some quality selfies.

Of course, the S22 Ultra also supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus. Like the Galaxy Notes of old, the S Pen lives inside the phone, slotting in and out of the bottom corner — so it doesn’t get lost.

It may not be the latest and best Samsung flagship, but considering you’re paying under $500 there are a lot worse phones you could choose from. Then again if this isn’t the phone for you, then be sure to check out our Cyber Monday phone deals page for discounts on other devices.