Samsung Galaxy S23 Cyber Monday deals live — save big right now

If your priority during the Cyber Monday deals is to get yourself a phone from the Galaxy S23 series at a discount, then we've got good news.

The Galaxy S23 family, including the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as the newer Galaxy S23 FE, are all high-quality phones, sharing similarly strong performance, cameras and displays. And whether you want the phone cheap as part of a new phone contract, or just the handset itself for less than the list pricing, we've got deals for you to check out.

Of course, the Galaxy S24 is on the way. But if you're looking for a good deal right now, let's see some deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Cyber Monday deals

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now free @ T-Mobile

Grab a free Galaxy S23 by trading in your current phone and signing up for a Go5G Plus plan. Existing customers can add a line on their Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans for a free phone. You can also apply that $800 credit to the S23 Plus or S23 Ultra models if you want one of those phones instead.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $299 with trade-in @ Samsung (via Shop Samsung app)

With a valuable enough trade-in, the combined savings on Samsung's latest flagship phone when bought through the Shop Samsung app makes for an unbelievable discount on one of the best phones of the year. If you go the unlocked route the lowest price is $299 with the max trade-in value.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $669 @ Amazon

Don't overlook the Galaxy S23. Even though it's technically the smallest sized phone in the S23 line, it still packs a wallop with its vibrant Super AMOLED display, outstanding triple cameras and speedy power of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

Best deal w/o trade-in: Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship is getting an instant discount of $300 courtesy of Best Buy. Not only is it unlocked and ready to be activated on any wireless carrier, but you're getting a premier phone that's the best camera phone around.

Samsung Galaxy S23+: save up to $600 off @ Samsung

If you prefer bigger phones, then check out the up to $600 off savings on the Samsung Galaxy S23+ through Samsung directly. This requires a trade-in, which brings its price as low as $399.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

This is the lowest price we've seen this just recently released with a telephoto camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can be fetched for $399 over on Best Buy, and even though it's a mid-range phone, it's one of the few on the market that can shoot 8K video.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Cricket): was $449 now $199 @ Cricket

You can snag an even lower price on the recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 FE courtesy of Cricket Wireless. You can't get a better deal on a phone that features triple cameras and the ability to shoot 8K video.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $399 @ T-Mobile

You don't need a trade-in to snag an $800 off savings on the Galaxy S23 Ultra over at T-Mobile. Just add the phone to your cart and have it activated on either the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan, which will make the phone $16.66/month for 24 months.

If you need some help deciding which of the four Galaxy S23 models is the right one for you, we can give you some quick pointers.

The standard Galaxy S23 is the smallest and cheapest of the three, but offers almost identical specs to the Galaxy S23 Plus, and shares several of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's components too. It's the phone to go for if you want the best value, or want a phone that's likely to fit into small pockets and bags.

The Galaxy S23 Plus sits in the middle of the bunch, offering a display that's almost as large as the Ultra model but lacking some of its advanced features. If you think the base S23 is too small for your needs, and prefer a device with a bigger screen and longer-lasting battery, then you're the type of person the S23 Plus was made for.

Sitting at the top of the series is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which offers several exclusive features like four rear cameras including dual telephoto snappers and a 200MP main camera, and a built-in stylus just like the old Galaxy Note phones had. You certainly pay for the privilege, and the combination of a large body with a curved display may not suit everyone, but you can't ignore how capable this phone is.

Lastly, the Galaxy S23 FE sits between the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus in terms of size, but costs considerably less than even the cheapest S23. Some of its components like its chipset are older than what you'll find on the more expensive S23s, but it offers enough of a similar experience that budget-minded users will feel they're still getting a great deal.