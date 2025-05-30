Galaxy S25 Edge deals — where to get Samsung's super thin new phone for free

Samsung's Galaxy S lineup just got bigger — and thinner.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is the newest member of the family, and this device is all about being thin and light. You get a big 6.7-inch display and 200MP camera in a design that measures just 5.8mm thin and weighs 5.8 ounces.

There are dozens of Galaxy S25 Edge deals to choose from right now. And trust us when we say you'll want to take advantage of them because this $1,099 phone is not cheap.

My favorite deal right now comes from Samsung itself. Samsung is offering up to $750 off the Galaxy S25 Edge with trade-in. Equally impressive, T-Mobile is offering the Galaxy S25 Edge for free with trade-in and Experience Beyond or Go5G Next data plans.

Those aren't the only Galaxy S25 Edge deals you can get right now. Below I've rounded up the best deals from carriers and retailers alike. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes.

Galaxy S25 Edge deals

Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The new Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 5.8mm profile, which is 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a 200MP main camera with 10x digital zoom and a 12MP front camera with 85-degree FOV. In our Galaxy S25 Edge review, we called it a svelte phone that offers the same One UI 7 experience and Galaxy AI features found on the S25 Ultra. Just keep in mind you'll need to charge it during the day as its battery life only hit 12 hours and 24 minutes in our testing.

Galaxy S25 Edge: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is also giving away Samsung's latest phone to anyone who trades in an eligible device in any condition and signs up the carrier's Experience Beyond plan, which costs $100/month. You receive bill credits covering the cost of the Galaxy S25 Edge spread out across 24 months. If you'd prefer a less expensive data plan, you can get $800 off the cost of the Galaxy S25 Edge with a trade-in and a new line on either the Experience More or Go5G Plus. Existing customers on the Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next plans can also save $800 with a trade-in.

Galaxy S25 Edge: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Galaxy S25 Edge for free when you trade-in an eligible phone from any year, in any condition. You'll need to sign up to an eligible 36-month data plan to get this offer.

Galaxy S25 Edge: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $830 off the Galaxy S25 Edge with an eligible trade-in. Customers with no trade-in can still get $400 off Samsung's new phone when they purchase with Xfinity.

Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Trade-in an old phone at Best Buy and you can get up to $750 off the new Galaxy S25 Edge. Additionally, Best Buy Plus and Total members can get a $50 Best Buy gift card with their Galaxy S25 Edge purchase.