Quick! This Ninja Air Fryer just crashed to $99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and if you’re after one of the best air fryers on the market, the Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain.

Right now, the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer is on offer for $99 at Amazon , which is a nice $60 price drop from the usual retail price of $159. As with all Ninja products, this incredible deal won’t stick around for long. So if you want a top-quality air fryer, you’d better grab this offer while it’s still hot.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer: was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer comes with an XL (5.5 quart) capacity which is ideal for a large household. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Check other retailers: $150 @ Walmart | $149 @ Best Buy

Considering everything this air fryer can offer, the Ninja Air Fryer deal is a great bargain. Not only does it air fry delicious and crispy foods, but it can roast, reheat and dehydrate meals — features not often found on most air fryers.

Another bonus is its XL capacity which is handy for large families, or cooking large quantities. This will also save you precious time, and the basket can hold up to 3 lbs. of French fries or wings with ease. The one-touch programs make it simple to use, and it comes in a stylish, high gloss finish in black/grey to suit any kitchen.

Best of all, cooking requires little or no oil, making it a healthier option to traditional deep frying. Unlike pan frying, air fryers are quick, convenient to use, and easy to clean up. So, get cooking with this great Ninja Air Fryer deal before it flies off the shelf.

It may not have the convenience of two baskets, but for an XL capacity, this Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer is certainly great value for money under $100.

If you’re new to the world of air frying, check out our useful guide on how to use an air fryer , so you can master how to cook some of the best air fryer recipes . Just bear in mind that not everything can be cooked in an air fryer, so try to avoid these things you should never put in an air fryer .

In any case, this fantastic Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer at just $99 during Prime Day is definitely a bargain that can’t be missed.