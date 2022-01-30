9 things you should never put in an air fryer

The best air fryers can be relied upon to prepare entire meals day-after-day. These convenient kitchen appliances offer a healthy-ish method of cooking, producing crisp and tender results in a matter of minutes. And with the majority of baskets and accessories being dishwasher safe, you’re never left asking how to clean an air fryer .

All sorts of foods can be prepared, and improved, by an air fryer, from chicken wings to burgers and even Brussels sprouts. But, before you go throwing everything into your air fryer, there’s several foods you really shouldn’t put in there. Not only will the results be disappointing, you could be making more mess to clean. So, here’s nine things you should never air fry.

1. Cheese

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just saying the words ‘grilled cheese’ will make most mouths water. Imagine such a sandwich with an air-fried finish and what’s not to love?

The problem is cheese can quickly melt and burn in the high temperatures of an air fryer, resulting in a stringy mess. Frozen mozzarella sticks are fine, but fresh cheese is unfortunately a no-no.

2. Raw rice

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Raw rice grains need to be boiled in water to cook, and sadly air fryers aren’t designed to do this. Even if you found a container to hold the water, your air fryer won’t reach a high enough temperature to boil it. You should initially cook the rice on a stove top, and then you can crisp it afterwards in an air fryer.

Alternatively, you can invest in a rice cooker for making large batches, such as the Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker ($139.95, Amazon ). There’s always the best Instant Pots as well if you want something more versatile.

3. Broccoli

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While some vegetables crisp up brilliantly in an air fryer, such as Brussels sprouts, broccoli won’t have quite the same effect. It contains less moisture, which means it dries out very quickly and can even turn to dust if left for long enough.

You can add more oil to help it crisp, but the results are generally better using more traditional cooking methods, such as roasting.

4. Wet batter

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Most of us would assume batter is safe to cook in an air fryer — after all, the majority of air fryer recipes are covered in batter. While this is the case for cooked batter, wet batter is another story. The consistency of wet batter won’t be able to set in an air fryer as it does when fried in oil, so it will end up dripping into a mess — a bit like cheese. It won’t crisp at all and the puddle of batter will burn to the base. That’s why wet batter shouldn’t go in the basket.

Instead you can substitute with a bread crumb coating: you just need flour, bread crumbs, and eggs to do this.

5. Roast chicken

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unless your air fryer is big enough to fit a whole roast chicken and comes with a dedicated cooking program, it shouldn’t be used for this. Unlike the best toaster ovens , air fryers generally have a much smaller capacity and are designed for smaller jobs.

Even if you can wedge a chicken in there, don’t do it. The air needs to circulate to cook effectively and you will end up with a dry, burnt bird. Better to cut the chicken into pieces and fry them separately.

6. Burgers

(Image credit: Shuttterstock)

While you can cook burgers in an air fryer, as mentioned above, we felt it was worth flagging that it’s difficult to cook anything less than well-done. Because of the internal temperature of an air fryer, burgers will reach a medium-well color on the inside quite quickly, but the exterior won’t have had time to cook, so it’s not exactly appealing.

If you like your burgers well-done, this isn’t an issue, but the grill might be the better option for others. The same can be said for steaks.

7. Popcorn

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Everyone loves a bowl of freshly popped popcorn and considering it’s so quick to make in a microwave, it’s easy to think the same method should apply in an air fryer.

Unfortunately, air fryers can’t reach the temperature required to pop the kernels (at least 400°F), so you will be left snackless on your movie night. Stick to using the microwave or stovetop instead.

8. Seasoning

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Because an air fryer circulates the air as it cooks, any dry seasoning which isn’t secure can be blown off. Fine seasoning which you can rub in, such as salt and pepper, should be fine. But, loose seasoning such as chili flakes can catch in the air flow, making it difficult to clean your air fryer afterwards. This is also a waste of seasoning.

Season your food once it’s out of the air fryer, or alternatively, you can add some oil to your food before seasoning to help it stick.

9. Fresh greens

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similar to seasoning, any lightweight leafy greens you put in your air fryer will only get blown around. This means they will cook unevenly and burn easily too, so vegetables such as lettuce and spinach should be avoided. Kale chips are possible, but you would need to coat them in enough oil to give them weight.

Generally, you will have more success with frozen vegetables because of the added moisture.