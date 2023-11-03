Purple's Black Friday mattress sale just went live — 7 deals I recommend

The first Black Friday mattress deals of the season are officially live. November is the best time of year to buy a new bed as manufacturers tend to offer the biggest discounts of the year this month. So if you're looking to buy a bed featured in our best mattress guide, you're in luck.

For instance, this weekend you can get the Purple NewDay Mattress for just $795 (full) or $995 (queen). That's one of the best Purple Mattress deals we've seen all year. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Purple promo codes).

Purple mattresses

Purple Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ Purple

Purple is taking $200 off all sizes of its Original Purple mattress. In our Purple Original mattress review, we found it better at relieving pressure and more comfortable than typical foam mattresses or airbeds. (I own a Purple mattress and love how cushiony it feels. However, I would recommend opting for the Purple Plus, if you prefer a bed with more support). After discount, the twin costs $599 (was $799), whereas the queen costs $1,199 (was $1,399).

Purple NewDay Mattress: was $1,195 now $795 @ Purple

Up to $400 off! The NewDay Mattress is Purple's most affordable mattress offering the company's GelFlex Grid technology at a lower price point. It also includes a single layer of Foam Core for cushioning and support. After discount, the twin costs $795 (was $1,195), whereas the queen cost $995 (was $1,295).

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,495 now $1,195 @ Purple

The Purple Plus Mattress is one of Purple's best mattresses. It offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review, we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $1,195 (was $1,495), whereas the queen costs $1,595 (was $1,895).

Purple Hybrid: was $1,845 now $1,545 @ Purple

The Purple Hybrid Mattress features 2 inches of the company's Purple Grid layer in addition to 7.5 inches of Responsive Coils to provide relief and additional support. We named it the best hybrid mattress for heavier bodies. After discount, you can get the twin XL for $1,545 (was $1,845) or the queen for $1,995 (was $2,295).

Purple Hybrid Premier 3: was $2,445 now $2,145 @ Purple

The Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress is an upgrade from the entry-level Hybrid mattress in that it features 3 inches of the Purple Grid layer along with 7.5 inches of Responsive Coils to provide relief and additional support. After discount, you can get the twin XL for $2,145 (was $2,445) or the queen for $2,595 (was $2,895).

Purple accessories

Purple Harmony Pillow: was $199 now $149 @ Purple

If you like sleeping on your side, this pillow deal is definitely worth considering. In our Purple Harmony Pillow review, we said the premium, latex pillow offers support, without producing pressure on your head and neck. You can choose between three height options (low, medium, or tall) and we also like that it's hypoallergenic, which makes it ideal for those who suffer from allergies. The Standard is reduced to $149 (was $199), whereas the King is on sale for $179 (was $239).

Purple TempBalance Duvet: was $229 now $171 @ Purple

Rarely on sale, the Purple duvet is currently 25% off in all sizes. The down alternative duvet keeps you warm and cozy during the winter months without pokey feathers, quills, or allergens. It's designed to work with the Purple PerfectStay Duvet Cover.

Purple mattresses are known for their unique "Purple grid" layer, which is created from Purple's patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer foam. The grid is a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel-like material that adapts and flexes underneath your body. It's designed to provide pressure-relief and support right where you need it. It also provides extra airflow, which means you'll sleep cool every night.

In real world talk, that means you'll feel like you're floating on tiny pockets of air when laying down on this mattress. That said, the bed still offers full-body support no matter which sleeping position you assume.

It's worth noting that because this is a memory foam mattress, its edge support isn't the best. When sitting on the edge of the mattress, you'll sink in. Otherwise, the rest of the mattress is very supportive.

Purple includes a 100-night risk-free trial, giving you just over three months to decide if it's right for you. If you're not satisfied with it after 21 days (Purple's minimum trial period), you'll get a complete refund and be able to return it for free. Otherwise, you can keep the mattress and be backed by a 10-year warranty.