Best Prime Day PS5 deals 2022 — save on Elden Ring, DualSense and more

Prime Day PS5 deals offer the chance to save big on some of the best PS5 games and PS5 accessories, and there is also the possibility that Amazon will hold a PS5 restock to mark the occasion. In fact, these will likely be some of the most popular Prime Day deals of the entire event.

We're already seeing discounts on some of 2022 biggest games including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Elden Ring, and the PS5 DualSense controller is back on sale after receiving its first-ever discount during Sony's recent Days of Play promotion.

If you've secured yourself a PS5 in recent months, then Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up everything you need to take your next-gen gaming to a whole new level. And even if you've yet to get your hands on a PS5 console, you can still stock up on all the essentials now, that way when you do finally get a console you'll have a complete setup ready to go.

Best Prime Day PS5 deals

PS5 console

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes the innovative PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital: check stock @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks the 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its pricey sibling. At $399 (that's $100 less), this is the version to get if you can't stand disc switching and prefer to download your games digitally.

PS5 games

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Roam the countryside of medieval England as fierce Viking warrior in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Build your clan and construct a new home for your tribe, in this action RPG with more than 100 hours of content. You'll still be playing this one by Christmas.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

Packaging together from-the-ground-up remakes of the first two Tony Hawk Pro Skater games, this collection is the perfect nostalgia trip for long-time gamers. These skating sims have never looked or played better than they do on PS5.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon

Before Dark Souls, before Bloodborne, this is where it all began. Now the classic PS3 game has been remade for the new generation of consoles, built from the ground up with improved graphics and performance. And it can be yours with $13 off the normal price thanks to Prime Day.

Sifu: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

Part martial arts brawler, part challenging roguelike, Sifu looks primed to be one of 2022's most underrated gems. You play a young kung fu student setting out on a quest for revenge after the death of your father. Along the way you'll need to master a deep combat system if you want to survive long enough to earn your vengeance.

Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Join the Guardians of the Galaxy on an all-new original adventure. Play as Star-Lord and lead your motley crew to victory as you call the shots both in and out of battle. You'll need to prepare to face a cosmic threat that is hellbent on intergalactic annihilation, should be no sweat. Probably.

Life is Strange True Colors: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Life is Strange True Colors casts you as Alex Chang as she moves to Haven Spring to live with her brother. Soon after her brother died in a tragic accident and shocking secrets threaten the stability of this usual sleepy tone. Your decisions shape the story, and building trust with those around you could be key to unlocking answers.

Battlefield 2042: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Battlefield 2042 earned itself a fairly deserved reputation as a misfire at launch, but since then the developers have been slowly making improvements and it's now in a significantly better state. It's still got its flaws, but for $14 it's much easier to recommend than at full price.

Far Cry 6: was $59 now $12 @ Amazon

One of the biggest games on PS5, Far Cry 6 will keep you busy for a long time. It follows the series' established formula to a tee: you're dropped on an exotic island and must overthrow a ruthless dictator primarily by blowing stuff up and getting into over-the-top firefights. It's no revolution, but it's a fun time-waster all the same.

PS5 accessories

Western Digital 2TB Elements Drive: was $129 now $61 @ Amazon

While you can't play native PS5 games from this USB storage drive, you can use it to store extra games. Plus, it can hold PS4 games as well. The PS5 comes with a relatively small 825GB of storage space, so this drive is a must-have accessory to beef that up.

DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The official Sony DualSense PS5 controller is rarely available for less than its usual price, which makes this $10 very notable. This next-gen controller includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a touchpad and an in-built microphone. All DualSense colorways are included in this Prime Day deal including the recently released Galactic Purple and Nova Pink hues.

PS5 DualSense Charger: was $37 now $15 @ Amazon

The official DualSense Charging Station (opens in new tab) remains elusive but this best-selling alternative has been discounted for Prime Day. It allows you to charge up to two controllers at once, bringing them to full power in under 3 hours. An LED charging indicator keeps you informed of the status of your controllers. Plus, you get an additional set of thumb grips as well.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S: was $99 now $55 @ Amazon

This is technically a PC gaming headset, but it's also compatible with the PS5 consoles. WIth 7.1 surround sound, adjustable bass, and a noise-canceling microphone, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S a solid mid-range headset. Unfortunately, it's not wireless.

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

While you can't use this drive to play PS5 games, you can store them on it freeing up some precious space on your 825GB internal drive. With 5TB to play with, even gamers with a huge collection of gamers will struggle to fill this WD_BLACK Game Drive.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 (Gen 2): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Turtle Beach is one of the most prominent manufacturers of licensed gaming accessories around, and the Stealth 600 (Gen 2) is a great pick for PS5 gamers. It includes 3D Audio support, a high-performance mic, 50mm speakers and 15 hours of battery life per charge.

Razer Quick Charging DualSense Stand: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Make sure your DualSense controller always has power when you need it most with this charging stand from Razer. Its curved design allows you to effortlessly dock your controller it's been designed to match the PS5 console color scheme so it will blend in nicely in your entertainment center.

Prime Day PS5 deals — what to expect?

First things first, the PS5 console itself has essentially zero chance of being reduced in price during Prime Day deals. While finding a PS5 restock is finally getting easier, Sony's flagship gaming machine is still hugely in demand and we don't expect to see its first price cut for a good while yet.

There is of course the possibility that Amazon will mark Prime Day by taking fresh orders of the PS5. In 2021 the retailer closed out Prime Day with a PS5 restock and could do the same again this year. Amazon recently opened up PS5 restock registrations, so make sure your name is on the list just in case the same happens once again.

What we do know for a fact is that plenty of the best PS5 games and accessories will be heavily reduced for Prime Day. And we're not talking bargain-bin fillers either, some of the biggest games of the year so far are likely to be included in the sales. From Elden Ring to Horizon Forbbiden West, we expect to see some epic deals on must-play PS5 games. Plus, essential accessories like headsets and DualSense charging stations will also be seriously discounted.

