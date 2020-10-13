Prime Day deal: Arlo home security camera for $99

Arlo's cameras are among the best home security cameras, so if you find a sale for one on Prime Day, it's best to jump on it. Take for example, this deal on the new Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which is on sale for $99—$30 less than its regular price of $129.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera was $129, now $99 @ Amazon This wireless home security camera has a 1080p resolution, full color night vision, an alarm, and two-way audio. It's weatherproof and has a six-month battery life. This deal is available both at Amazon and at Best Buy.View Deal

We're in the middle of testing the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, but from what we've seen, we really like it.

Unlike many of Arlo's other cameras, which connect to a hub, the Arlo Essential Spotlight connects directly to your Wi-Fi, so setup is a little easier—just make sure your wireless network has the range.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera records video in a crisp 1080p resolution, and, thanks to a built-in spotlight, can capture color video both day and night. If you have either an Amazon Echo or Google Nest smart display, you can stream a feed from the camera to those devices, too. And, thanks to two-way audio, you can both talk and listen to whoever's on the other end. And, there's a built-in siren if you really want to scare someone.

If you opt for an Arlo Smart subscription (three months come free with the camera; after it's $3/month), you get additional features such as person, package, vehicle, and animal detection.

There are a lot of wireless home security cameras that cost $99 or less, but often you get what you pay for. Not so with Arlo.