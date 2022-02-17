Presidents Day TV deal: LG 55-inch NanoCell 4K TV is $253 off now

Presidents Day sales are at their peak right now, meaning now is the best time to hunt for TV savings. So if you're hoping to score one of best TVs at a killer discount, we've got good news for you.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 55-inch LG NanoCell 90 Series TV on sale for $749. That's saving you a whopping $253, making it one of the best cheap TV deals we've seen this year. Make sure to act fast though, as stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

LG NanoCell 90 Series 55" TV: was $1,099 now $846 @ Amazon

This Presidents Day TV deal saves you $253 in total. This LGTV packs a bright 55-inch UHD screen with 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in.

The LG NanoCell 90 Series TV is an optimal choice for those seeking an immersive Ultra HD 4K experience without resorting to out-of-this-world prices. This particular model is one of LG's freshest additions, having been released earlier in 2021.

Thanks to its great 55-inch 4K display with a NanoCell LED panel, this set delivers stunning visuals, rivalling some of the best LG TVs on the market. The LG NanoCell 90 also features HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

And the Dolby Vision IQ, Cinema HDR and Dolby Atmos will make your viewing experience that much more enjoyable. Console gamers will find the FreeSync Premium Compatible feature useful, plus the 120Hz refresh rate and the Game Optimizer feature are bound to elevate your gaming experience. So grab your PS5, Xbox Series X or the Nintendo Switch OLED and game away.

LG's webOS smart platform makes using all of the best streaming services easier than ever. Featuring apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more, you'll be torn between a wide selection of entertainment choices.

This Smart TV also features LG ThinQ Ai, an open platform that effortlessly allows you to use the built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with the enabled voice control, you can forget about your remote control and navigate through your new LG TV using just the sound of your voice.

With this TV deal, you'll get one of the best 4K TVs available. But make sure to act fast while it's still in stock. Looking for more deals? Follow our Presidents Day TV deals coverage for the latest discounts on TVs of all sizes.