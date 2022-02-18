5 best Presidents Day TV sales to shop right now

The holiday weekend is here and practically every major retailer is offering Presidents Day TV sales. From record price lows on OLED TVs to epic discounts on our favorite gaming TVs, this weekend's Presidents Day sales are a must for anyone in search of a new TV.

It's worth noting that you can score TV deals any day of the week. So we're being extra discerning with this weekend's sales and looking for all-time price lows on the best TVs we've reviewed. So before you check out for the long weekend, here are five holiday TV sales you can't miss.

Presidents Day TV sales

Insignia 55" F50 QLED 4K Fire TV: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Who says QLED TVs have to cost a fortune. This 55-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable QLED TVs we've seen. The 50-inch model is also on sale for $379, but for $20 more you can get this 55-inch model.

Hisense 55" U7G 4K ULED TV: was $849 now $649 @ Amazon

The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. In our review, we called it a solid TV for gaming and movie lovers alike. At its current sale price, it's one of the best big-screen TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers.

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $699 @ Walmart

The TCL 6-Series is our top TV value. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Amazon offers the same price.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $796 @ Amazon

The LG A1 series is the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen. Priced at $796, it's actually cheaper than it was last Black Friday. Although it's part of LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs, it still offers a load of features like Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. You also get webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Best Buy has it for $799.