PlayStation's End of Year sale has must-play PS5 games from $4 — here’s 13 deals to buy now

Don’t miss your chance to score some big discounts on some of the best PS5 games courtesy of the PlayStation Store’s End of the Year Deals. This seasonal sale is set to run until Thursday, December 21, and includes some of the biggest games of the year such as Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, Sonic Superstars and more

There are more than 3,000 individual discounts across PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC expansions and in-game currencies. With much choice, you might find yourself struggling to pick out the very best deals. Decision paralysis is a recipe for wasting time that could be spent gaming. That’s why I’m rounding up my favorite deals in the latest PlayStation Store sale to help you spend less time choosing and more time playing some excellent games this holiday season.

There’s a little something for everybody in the 13 picks below from a magical open-world RPG set at an iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry to an intergalactic action adventure starring a pair of beloved PlayStation mascots. Whatever you like to play, there’s almost certainly a discounted game that will appeal to you in this sale, so let’s dive into the best PS5 games in the PlayStation Store End of Year sale.

PlayStation Store End of Year Deals — top picks

Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $47 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world. The Deluxe Edition includes the Dark Arts cosmetic set and an exclusive Thestral Mount.

Dead Space (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies. This Deluxe Edition includes a set of exclusive cosmetic items.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart sees the intergalactic duo embark on a dimension-hoping adventure as they attempt to stop a robotic emperor from conquering the entire multiverse. Fortunately, they've got an arsenal of creative weaponry at hand, as well as some help from a new Lombax pal named Rivet. This latest Ratchet & Clank adventure is one of the best-looking PS5 games.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

In Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, you play Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to reclaim his homeland of Tsushima from the invading Mongol army. But you'll have to make the tough choice to stick to your code of honor or use any means necessary to defeat your foes in this open-world action adventure. This Director's Cut edition also includes the excellent Iki Island expansion.

Control Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $9 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Federal Bureau of Control as Jesse Faden, the new director of this shadowy government agency. Utilize a shapeshifting firearm and telekinetic powers to battle enemies across this mysterious location that is constantly changing in this multi-award-winning action game. This Ultimate Edition includes the full base game and its two expansions, The Foundation and AWE.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves as they seek to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection bundles together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both these games were released on PS4 originally, but have been given a glossy makeover for PS5 in this collection. The Uncharted franchise is known for its cinematic thrills and these two games perfectly encapsulate that aspect. A Thief's End in particular.

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $4 @ PlayStation Store

Mortal Kombat 1 launched earlier this year but there are still plenty of reasons to get caught up with its precursor Mortal Kombat 11. Yes, the franchise's naming scheme is pretty confusing! Mortal Kombat 11 lacks some of the shiny bells and whistles of its 2023 successor (there's no online Invasion mode), but for less than $5 you'll get plenty of fighting fun at a very low cost from MK11.

Alan Wake Remastered: was $29 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

Alan Wake is a famous writer on a mission to find his missing wife in the picturesque town of Bright Falls, but his plight is made even more mysterious when he begins to discover pages of a horror novel he has no memory of writing. This beloved action-thriller has been remastered for PS5 and now includes both DLC chapters and across-the-board visual and performance improvements. This is an essential play before diving into the shock GOTY-contender Alan Wake 2.

The Quarry (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

A new interactive horror experience from the makers of Until Dawn, The Quarry sees a group of camp counselors attempt to survive a night of terror as they're hunted by a blood-drenched beast on the last night of summer. With nine playable characters, who can live or die based on your choices, you'll need to make the right decisions under pressure if you want a happy ending.

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

Yes, it's another port of Skyrim, but this legendary RPG has never played better on a console than it does on PS5. Experience improved performance and visuals, and new Creation Club content in this Anniversary Edition. Plus, with the full base game and its three DLC expansions, you're getting hundreds of hours of play all for just $19. Skyrim is the perfect game for the winter months.