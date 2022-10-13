Paramount Plus deal takes 50% off first year and throws in free Fire TV Stick

Heads up if you're trying to cut your cable bill. Paramount Plus is offering one of the best streaming deals we've seen all year.

For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can get one year of Paramount Plus (Essential) for just $24.99 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "UEFA50". That's 50% off and the lowest price we've seen for this service. You'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (opens in new tab) (1080p), which is a $29 value! Alternatively, you can go ad-free and get a year of Paramount Plus (Premium) with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $49.99 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "UEFA50". Again, that's 50% off and the best price we've seen for this plan. In both instances, you also get a week of free service.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (Essential): $49/year $24/year @ Paramount (opens in new tab)

Free Fire TV Stick Lite! For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can get a year of Paramount Plus (Essential) for just $24.99 via coupon code "UEFA50". That's 50% off and the lowest price we've seen for this service. You'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p), which is a $29 value! Paramount Plus Essential includes access to original programming (1883, Star Trek: Picard, Halo), NFL on CBS Live, 24/7 live news with CBSN, and limited ads.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (Premium): $99/year $49/year @ Paramount (opens in new tab)

Free Fire TV Stick Lite! You can get an entire year of Paramount Plus Premium for just $49.99 via coupon code "UEFA50". Paramount Plus Premium includes the same features as the Essential plan, but also throws in live access to your local CBS station, no ads (except live TV and select shows), and the ability to download your shows to watch later.

After your first year is up, you'll pay $49.99/year ($4.17/month) for the Essential plan or $99.99/year ($8.33 month) for the Premium Plan. Or you can cancel your subscription at any time to avoid any payments.

However, Paramount Plus offers plenty of reasons to stick around for the long haul. For starters, you’ve got original shows like Halo, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone spin-off 1883, and new series The Offer, which chronicles the tumultuous production of The Godfather movie. The service is no slouch when it comes to movies either with new releases like Jackass Forever and Scream (2022).

The streaming service also offers plenty of content for young viewers with a whole selection of new and classic Nickelodeon shows. This includes the recent iCarly revival as well as every single episode of Spongebob Squarepants. In fact, the latter might even tempt a few slightly older viewers with childhood nostalgia for the adventures of the deep sea sponge.

Alongside a wide selection of movies and TV shows Paramount Plus also offers live sports, such as NFL, The Masters and the UEFA Champions League, and you also get access to your local CBS feed. Although these two offerings are exclusive to a Premium plan.

This sale ends November 2. If you miss this deal, make sure you check our Paramount Plus coupon codes page for the latest discounts.