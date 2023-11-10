How to watch The Curse online right now

The Curse is heading to Paramount Plus and people are very excited about it. The show stars Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie and tells the story of a newly married couple who are looking for fame and fortune hosting a property-flipping show. Traveling overseas? You may need to use a VPN to watch The Curse from anywhere.

The Curse episode 1 is streaming now on Paramount Plus

The genre-bending series is set in Española, New Mexico and tackles the complex issues surrounding native land rights in that part of the state. Newlyweds Whitney and Asher Siegel are determined to build excitement for eco-friendly housing in their hometown. As well as having a hit HGTV show, they want to conceive a child.

Everything is not entirely altruistic though, and the happy couple put on plenty of show for the camera. Ultimately, that is what leads to things going wrong. After an unpleasant incident, all captured on film, it appears that they have been hit by a curse. As a result, their business and their relationship is put under enormous strain. Can they make it through, or will the curse finally catch the Siegels?

The show brings together family, fame, greed and a host of other issues in a really interesting way to create a highly absorbing show. It is set to be the kind of series where we laugh, cry and are a bit terrified all in one episode.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Curse online. Scroll down for the trailer, cast list and more.

How to watch The Curse online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (though it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss The Curse if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Curse online in the U.S. for FREE

The first episode of The Curse is streaming now on Paramount Plus with Showtime, after premiering Friday, Nov. 10 at 12:01 a.m. ET. It is also available via Showtime.com and the Showtime app. Cable viewers can watch the first episode on Showtime on Friday, November 12.

Paramount Plus already offers a generous 7-day free trial. However, you can currently extend that to a 30-day free trial when you use the code WANTMORE (expires December 31, 2023). It's great way to check out The Curse.

Paramount Plus offers a vast library of content including the likes of Survivor, NCIS and Ghosts, as well as Yellowjackets and the 2023 Frasier reboot. From now until the end of 2023, new users can get a 30-day free trial when they use the code WANTMORE.

How to watch The Curse (2023) online in Canada

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada, and The Curse will start streaming on the service on Nov. 10, just like in the U.S.

How to watch The Curse online in the U.K.

Brits can watch The Curse on Paramount Plus the day after episodes air in the U.S. and Canada.

How to watch The Curse online in Australia

Australians can watch The Curse online with Paramount Plus, too, but a day after the episodes air in the U.S.

The Curse official trailer

The Curse trailer gives us are first insight into the lives of Whitney and Asher Siegel as they begin their HGTV show. We see the incident that seems to bring about the curse and the beginning of the consequences. The trailer gives a great sense of the complex show we are about to watch.

The Curse cast

The Curse sees Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as the Siegels. Alongside them is Benny Safdie, who plays Dougie Schecter, who produces the couple's HGTV show.

Elsewhere in The Curse, there is Corbin Bernsen who appears as Whitney's father, alongside Constance Shulman who plays her mother. Both are rather unpleasant landlords. Dahabo Ahmed takes on the key role Nala, the girl who allegedly curses Asher and Whitney. Her father is played by Barkhad Abdi. Michelle Campbell, Hans Christopher, and Alexander Poncio also feature in this highly impressive cast.

It is worth noting that Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie wrote the show as well.