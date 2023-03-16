Our favorite 2TB PS5 SSD drops to lowest price ever at Amazon

One of the most important PS5 accessories you can buy is an internal SSD. That’s because the console’s stock hard drive really doesn't stretch very far when many of the latest releases demand upwards of 70GB of storage space to install. While a sizeable SSD can be an expensive investment, we’ve just spotted an epic deal on a top PS5-compatible model.

Right now, the WD_Black 2TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $120 saving compared to its full list price of $299, and it’s also the lowest price ever for this particular model. The WD_Black 1TB SN850 is also on sale for $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab), if you think an extra 2TB of storage is a little excessive and are looking to spend as little as possible.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $120 off at Amazon, which drops it down to its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 1TB WD_Black SN850 SSD is also on sale right now at Amazon. It's been sliced $70 off, dropping it down to just $109 from its regular price of $179. This is the same great PS5 SSD just half the size of the 2TB model above. It's a great pick if you want to upgrade your console's storage capability without stinging your wallet.

We rank the WD_Black SN850 as one of the best PS5 internal SSDs and it's typically the first model we recommend to shoppers looking to upgrade their console storage. It’s also the only SSD that has been branded an officially-licensed PS5 accessory by Sony. And if that doesn’t put your mind at ease, I’ve also been using this exact SSD with my own PS5 console for almost two years now, and can personally confirm that it works flawlessly. In fact, I’ve even experienced shorter loading times when running some games off the SN850.

As it’s a licensed product, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the WD_Black SN850 hits all the required benchmarks for a compatible PS5 SSD (opens in new tab), and even better this model even comes with a preinstalled heatsink. This is crucial because Sony advises that any SSD added to the PS5 console requires some form of cooling to prevent overheating. Now, you could purchase a standalone SSD and attach a third-party heatsink yourself, but opting for this Western Digital model with one already installed is a lot more convenient.

Upgrading your storage on PS4 requires you to remove the console’s stock hard drive, but that’s not the case with the PS5. Add this 2TB SSD to your console and you’ll get all that additional storage alongside the 667GB of useable space that comes with the console out of the box. With more than 2.5TB of storage, you’ll be able to install dozens of the best PS5 games at once, and you’ll even have room to spare for upcoming releases such as Resident Evil 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Actually installing a new PS5 SSD is super straightforward as well, and it only takes a matter of minutes. If you need some assistance be sure to check out our step-by-step walkthrough on how to upgrade PS5 internal storage which will guide you through the entire process.