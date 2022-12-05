Star Wars Jedi: Survivor art teases big Game Awards reveal

If you want to see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll have to wait a few more days. But if you want to see some gorgeous artwork from the upcoming game, that’s available right now.

Electronic Arts has released the game’s official key art ahead of a gameplay reveal at the Game Awards on December 8. If you want substantial information on the game, you’ll have to wait a few days — but if you’re eager for any and all information on the title, this is the first official news we’ve had in a while.

EA revealed the key art for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in a press release. In addition to sharing the rendering of protagonist Cal Kestis and his sidekick BD-1, the company said that “fans worldwide will get a first-look at the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in action at The Game Awards.”

In case the Game Awards weren’t already on your radar, the event will take place on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET. Tom’s Guide will live-blog the whole event, and you can also watch it yourself on the official Game Awards YouTube channel.

EA also provided a short plot synopsis for Jedi: Survivor, and it’s one of the most substantial pieces of information we’ve heard about the game so far:

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” the statement reads. "Cal Kestis has remained one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with unique and interesting characters on his journey. In order to survive, Cal must evolve as a Jedi, learning new skills and growing his connection with the Force.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of our favorite games in 2019. The game let players take control of a Jedi Padawan and guide him through a series of well-designed levels, picking up new lightsaber techniques and Force powers as he went. Up until that point, it was probably the most interesting thing that EA had done with the Star Wars license, although it now has a few other Star Wars games in the works.

The key art itself is pretty self-explanatory, showing an older and slightly more grizzled Cal looking thoughtfully into the distance, lightsaber ignited at his side. We imagine we’ll learn more context at the Game Awards.