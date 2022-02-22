One of our favorite 55-inch 4K TVs is $250 off at Amazon

Presidents' Day may be over, but we've just spotted one of the best TV deals we've seen this month.

Right now you can get this Hisense 55-inch U8G Series 4K ULED TV for $749 on Amazon. At $250 off, there's no better time than now to grab this TV, which holds a spot on our list of best 55-inch TVs. If it sells out, both Best Buy and Walmart offer the same discount.

Hisense 55" U8G TV: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

You can now get this awesome 55-inch 4K Android TV for $250 off. Stream Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more in Ultra-LED glory with Dolby Vision. It comes with Google Assistant already built-in, plus four HDMI and two USB ports.

This TV offers fantastic image quality for the price, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. In our Hisense U8G Android TV review, we were impressed by the brightness and sharpness of this set.

With a high level of contrast and impressive colors, everything looks stunning on this TV. It supports motion smoothing, but luckily you can turn the effect down or off completely if you're not a fan — and it'll make action scenes look crisper and less blurry. While it's a shame that the viewing angles on this TV aren't anything spectacular, the visuals and performance of the Hisense U8G are still exceptional for this price range.

Connectivity is good with this set, too. With 4 HDMI ports and seamless Bluetooth connection, you'll be able to connect consoles, sound bars, and anything else your heart desires without running out of ports. With a low level of lag, your gaming experience won't be interrupted, either.

Still looking for your perfect set? Make sure to check out our lists of the best 55-inch TVs and the best TV deals.