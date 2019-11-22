Dyson Cyclone V10 is $200 off for Black Friday right now

Few things in life are more satisfying than a good deal on a great vacuum cleaner, and that's exactly what you'll see this Black Friday. In fact, you'll see it well before Black Friday, as Best Buy is already offering the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum for $399.

That's $200 off the normal list price, and while it's not the lowest we've seen from any retailer (Amazon had the very same model for $349 a week ago), it is still a huge savings, and ranks among the best Best Buy Black Friday deals yet.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: was $599.99 now $399.99

Need a versatile, cordless handheld vacuum that can handle everything from dirt to pet hair? The Cyclone V10 Animal is more powerful than its light frame would suggest, and it's going for $200 off right now at Best Buy.

Why? Well, the Dyson Cyclone V10 is a dang good vacuum, with the suction of a much larger machine in a frame that's far more agile and easier to lug around. Two modes offer either 40 minutes of uninterrupted power — which should be enough to tackle most jobs — or 20 minutes of stronger suction for an even deeper clean. Stiff nylon bristles built to dislodge embedded dirt and pet hair, as well as an assortment of included head attachments, make this Animal version in particular among the most versatile vacuums Dyson sells.

Normally, the Cyclone V10 misses our list of the best vacuum cleaners simply because — while it may be very good — it's also normally very expensive. Best Buy's deal does away with that caveat, making it an easy recommend. If you're looking for something even cheaper, the Dyson V8 is just $249, down from $499.

