October Prime Day is already here with 70% off Amazon devices

The Prime Early Access Sale is almost here, but you don't have to wait to score some of these epic deals on Amazon devices.

Amazon is already dropping the price of its Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo devices, and more ahead of the Early Access Sale, with discounts of up to 70% off (opens in new tab). These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on our favorite Amazon devices, and we've rounded up the best deals below.

If you're hungry for more savings, check out our rolling Amazon deals coverage and our Amazon coupons page.

shop the whole Amazon device sale with deals from $19 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's line of Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. In addition, all TVs come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $89. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $64 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring's cheapest video doorbell is is on sale for just $39, which is its lowest price ever. It features a 1080p camera and two-way talk. You'll also want to pick up a Ring Chime or Amazon Echo Dot, as this doorbell doesn't work with existing chimes. (The Doorbell w/ Ring Chime is also on sale for $69 (opens in new tab), which is $20 off).

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite (2021): $139 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader on the market. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make an already great e-reader even better.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 50% off. It's a predictable sale, but still one of the best Alexa speakers (opens in new tab) you can buy if you're on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $24.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $59 $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $44.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): $179 $104 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever: The new Fire HD 10 Plus features twice the RAM (4GB) of its predecessor. It sports a bright, 10.1-inch 1080p LCD, octa-core CPU, and supports wireless charging. It's on sale and an excellent Amazon deal for tablet lovers.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds.