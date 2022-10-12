What time does October Prime Day end?

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, or October Prime Day is now in its second day. There are plenty of amazing deals to be had, but you may be wondering how long it’s all going to last. We’re over 24 hours into the sale, and that means the endpoint is looming. So when does Prime Day end exactly?

For buyers in the United States, the ongoing Prime Early Access sale is set to end at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on October 12. The sale ends simultaneously across the U.S., meaning those of you adhering to Eastern time get until 2:59 a.m. on October 13.

Other regions will see deals disappear at 11:59 p.m. local time, which includes Europe, the U.K. and Australia. So you don’t have quite as long to take advantage of these deals as the Americans do. Staggered launches mean everyone gets to enjoy 48 hours of uninterrupted deals.

There’s still time to save before Prime Day ends

Midnight PT is still several hours away, and there are still a bunch of Prime Early Access deals for you to enjoy. Not just from Amazon, either, since Walmart has its own anti-Prime Day sale with various enticing discounts on offer.

