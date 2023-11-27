Nintendo Switch last-minute Cyber Monday deals — grab a new controller for less while you still can

The Nintendo Switch may not be as powerful as the PS5 or the Xbox Series X but when it comes to controllers, that’s where Nintendo’s hybrid console has them both beat.

Whether you’re still playing on the original Nintendo Switch or you’ve already upgraded to a Nintendo Switch OLED , picking up a new controller at a discount on Cyber Monday while you still can will breathe new life into your console.

Also, with plenty of great Nintendo Switch multiplayer games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , you’re going to want to have some extra controllers on hand during the holidays.

While the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo’s Joy-Cons rarely go on sale, I’ve rounded up some great Cyber Monday deals on some of my favorite third-party controllers, many of which are featured on our best Nintendo Switch Controllers guide. From Joy-Con replacements to controllers with Pro-level features, there’s something for every Nintendo Switch player here.

Nintendo Switch controller deals: Best Cyber Monday sales right now

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth packs in even more features than the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller including Hall Effect joysticks, two customizable rear buttons and it even comes with a charging stand. This controller can connect to your Switch over Bluetooth but there’s also a 2.4 GHz USB dongle included in the bottom of the stand for those who want to play wirelessly with lower latency. In my 8BitDo Ultimate Controller review , I gave this Editor’s Choice controller 4.5 stars and highlighted how it also works on PC.

PowerA Nano: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

If you have smaller hands or are looking for the perfect controller for a younger gamer, look no further than the Power A Nano. It has the same design as the regular PowerA Wireless Controller ( $42, Amazon ) which is also on sale but has been slimmed down. I really like this controller myself and I find the two reprogrammable back buttons to be very useful. Since it came out two years ago though, it’s often hard to find in stock at Target and other brick and mortar stores.

GameSir T4 Kaleid: was $41 now $36 @ Amazon

The GameSir T4 Kaleid may have an Xbox-style button layout, but you can swap the buttons around right on the controller. This may be a wired controller but boy does it pack in the pro-level features. From Hall Effect joysticks, to mechanical face buttons and even built-in RGB lighting, the GameSir T4 Kaleid almost has it all. In my GameSir T4 Kaleid review , I praised its design and just couldn’t get over how nice the mechanical face buttons feel to press.

Hori Split Pad Compact: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Hori Split Pad Compact is a great Joy-Con alternative for those that prefer larger thumbsticks but want something a bit more portable than the original Hori Split Pad ( $49, Amazon ). You also get two programmable back buttons, turbo functionality and a full-sized D-Pad. Right now though, only the Gengar and Pikachu + Mimikyu versions of the Hori Split Pad Compact are still in stock on Amazon but at this price, it’s worth it to be a Pokémon fan.

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The CRKD Nitro Deck is a full-size controller that you slot your Nintendo Switch into for a more comfortable handheld experience. Like some of the other controllers on this list, it has Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift and it also has four reprogrammable back buttons. With the Nitro Deck attached to your Switch, the console really feels a lot more like a Steam Deck. The bundle linked above gets you a limited edition Nitro Deck along with a carrying case. However, you can also get the standard Nitro Deck by itself for $20 cheaper ( $49, Amazon ).