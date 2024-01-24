Must-play PS5 games are on sale at Best Buy — 9 deals I’d recommend

January is a great time to get caught up on some of the best games of the previous year you missed. And if you’ve been waiting to play some of the biggest games of 2023, your patience has paid off, because, right now, Best Buy has an epic gaming sale with loads of top PS5 games available at freshly discounted prices.

The electronics retailer has always been one of my favorite places to shop for big savings on the best PS5 games, and it’s not disappointing with this latest sale. Essential titles including Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Final Fantasy 16 are all included, and there are even a few overlooked gems on sale like Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Immortals of Aveum.

The new releases are now starting to arrive as we move into 2024, but if you want to get the most bang for your buck, then check out these epic PS5 game deals courtesy of Best Buy.

PS5 game deals at Best Buy — Top picks

Dead Space: was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale at Amazon. Just be aware that in order to get this discount you'll need to check the coupon box. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $44 @ Best Buy

The latest entry in the beloved dungeon-crawling looter is the biggest Diablo game to date. In Diablo 4 you can take on the forces of Hell by yourself or in co-op and craft a unique character who fits your playstyle. The fourth entry in the popular franchise also offers the most expansive End Game in series history. If you're looking for a game that you can play on a loop for months on end then Diablo 4 is exactly what you need.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

A full HD remaster of the beloved PSP original. Crisis Core Reunion is a dramatic prequel to the legendary Final Fantasy VII game. You play Zack Fair, a young soldier who is destined to save the world and interact with iconic characters like Cloud and Sephiroth. It's not the visuals that have dramatically improved, Crisis Core has also never played this well thanks to an improved battle system.