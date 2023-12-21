Massive Walmart holiday sale — 21 last-minute deals to shop now

Christmas is in the air. That means there's only a few days left to finish your holiday shopping. But don't worry, Walmart has your back with a bunch of great deals on tech, apparel, holiday decorations and more. Many items are still available for Christmas delivery (depending on your location,) and you can order products for in-store pickup too to ensure they're under the tree on time.
Right now you can get 4K TV deals from $88 at Walmart. You can also score $50 off the Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm). Lego sets also make great holiday gifts, and you can score Lego deals from $5 at Walmart.
Check out our Walmart promo codes for more ways to save. Plus, see the top Apple deals at Best Buy this week.
Walmart holiday sale — Quick links
- Lego sale: deals from $5
- Christmas decor: deals from $8
- Reebok: deals from $12
- Levi's jeans: deals from $18
- Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29
- Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $79
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $79
- Smart 4K TV sale: from $88 @ Walmart
- Chefman Turbofry Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $119
- AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $139
- Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): was $259 now $199
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329
- Xbox Series X: was $499 now $349
- TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart
- Allswell Brick Mattress (Queen): was $549 now $427
- PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499
- Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296
Best Walmart holiday deals
Lego sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $6.99. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Note that Amazon has a similar sale (albeit on different models) with prices from $20.
Price check: deals from $20 @ Amazon
Christmas decor: deals from $8 @ Walmart
It's time to deck the halls! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas decor on sale from $8. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as ornaments. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Pictured is the Hallmark Grogu Greetings Ornament for $16 (was $23). Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $12.
Price check: deals from $12 @ Amazon
Reebok: deals from $12 @ Walmart
Restock your workout and winter wardrobe during Walmart's holiday sale. The retailer is discounting men's, women's, and kids' Reebok gear. After discount, prices start as low as $10. Pictured is the Reebok Men's Hooded Sweater Fleece Jacket for $19 (was $50).
Levi's jeans: deals from $18 @ Walmart
Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $18. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Levi's is taking 50% off sitewide, albeit on different styles/apparel.
Price check: 50% off @ Levi's
Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart
If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Price check: $98 @ Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
The JBL Flip 5 is the perfect summertime accessory. In our JBL Flip 5 review, we said this Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. At $79 it's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months.
Smart 4K TV sale: from $88 @ Walmart
As part of its sales event, Walmart has multiple smart TVs on sale from $88. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Walmart's Onn brand of TVs. Many of the lower priced TVs are small 1080p sets — suitable for a home office or children's room — but there are also numerous 4K TVs on sale.
Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $99 @ Amazon
Chefman Turbofry Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $119 @ Walmart
The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer is has two 4.5 quart non-stick baskets that let you cook double the dishes to crispy perfection. Its temperature can be adjusted from 200F to 400F and an LED reminder tells you exactly when it's time to give your food a shake to ensure even cooking. Plus, its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.
AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $139 @ Walmart
The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.
Price check: $139 @ Best Buy
Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart
Although not the lowest price we've seen, this is a great deal on Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise.
Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): $199 @ Walmart
This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This bundle is just $199.
Price check: $199 @ Target
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Walmart
This is Apple's latest mid-tier watch offering a similar experience as the Apple Watch Series 9 but for a lower cost. As we concluded in our review of the Apple Watch SE 2022 review, it's the best smartwatch for iPhone users on a budget. Right now it's on sale for $50 off.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $199 @ Amazon
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Walmart
The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the original AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon | $199 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy
Xbox Series X: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy
TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart
This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak savings look like.
Allswell Brick Mattress (Queen): was $549 now $427 @ Walmart
Rest assured that sleeping on this Brick won't destroy your back. In fact, we list this bed in our best firm mattress 2023 guide. We called it the best affordable firm mattress for combi sleepers on a budget. If you're not familiar with Allswell, the company is backed by Walmart. The mattresses are now exclusively sold at Walmart.com and since then, they're not on sale as often as they used to be when sold via Allswell Home, which makes this a rare deal. After discount you can get the twin for $297 (was $399) or the queen for $427 (was $549).
PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart
The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $60 saving compared to buying both items separately.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 @ Walmart
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy | $698 @ Amazon
LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Walmart
The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.
Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Best Buy