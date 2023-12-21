Massive Walmart holiday sale — 21 last-minute deals to shop now

Allswell Brick Mattress (Queen): was $549 now $427 @ Walmart

Rest assured that sleeping on this Brick won't destroy your back. In fact, we list this bed in our best firm mattress 2023 guide. We called it the best affordable firm mattress for combi sleepers on a budget. If you're not familiar with Allswell, the company is backed by Walmart. The mattresses are now exclusively sold at Walmart.com and since then, they're not on sale as often as they used to be when sold via Allswell Home, which makes this a rare deal. After discount you can get the twin for $297 (was $399) or the queen for $427 (was $549).