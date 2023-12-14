Huge Best Buy Apple sale this week — 11 deals I’d buy

Best Buy are holding a massive Apple sales event this week. Nearly everything is on sale, from AirPods to Apple Watches. This is a huge opportunity to save if you missed out on Apple's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
For starters, you can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy. There's up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with trade-in too, and you even get free 2nd-Gen AirPods with purchase.
You can also score the 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) for $349 at Best Buy. This is $100 off and its lowest price ever. Plus, if you're always losing stuff, this 4-pack of AirTags for $80 at Best Buy could be the best purchase you make this year.
Keep scrolling for all the best sales from Best Buy's Apple event. Also check out the best Christmas deals from across the web and the top Echo Show sales at Amazon.
Best Apple holiday deals
iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Save up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy. Or save up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in at Best Buy. Plus, if you activate your phone via Verizon you'll get a $200 Verizon eGift card.
Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $80 @ Best Buy
Why get a single AirTag when you can get a pack of four, so you have one for every bag? Save $20 on this set of AirTags at Best Buy. Bonus point if you put one in each of your family members' stockings.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
3 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals you'll find this week at Best Buy. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They also come with some freebies: you get 3 months of Apple Music, 3 months of Apple TV Plus and 3 months of Apple Fitness Plus for new and returning subscribers.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy
LOWEST PRICE! The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon | $159 @ B&H Photo
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the original AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $199 @ Walmart | $199 @ Amazon
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
This is Apple's latest mid-tier watch offering a similar experience as the Apple Watch Series 9 but for a lower cost. As we concluded in our review of the Apple Watch SE 2022 review, it's the best smartwatch for iPhone users on a budget. Right now it's on sale for $50 off.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon | $199 @ Walmart
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model come and go fast, so snatch this up while you can.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
Despite being a generation old, the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Price check: $749 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a large 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. This is the cheapest it's ever been and unlike earlier deals, it doesn't require a Best Buy Plus membership.
Price check: $949 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
LOWEST PRICE! There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,049 @ Amazon