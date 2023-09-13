Hurry! This Paramount Plus coupon knocks 58% off all plans

From Star Trek Picard to movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paramount Plus is becoming more appealing by the day. Sure, there was a price hike earlier this summer, but Paramount Plus is now offering one of the best deals we've seen.

Through September 20, you can get Paramount Plus (Essential) for just $2.50/month via coupon "FALL". That's 58% off its normal price of $5.99/month. Alternatively, you can get Paramount Plus with Showtime for just $5/month via coupon "FALL". That's one of the best Paramount Plus coupon codes we've seen.

Paramount Plus (Essential): was $5.99/month now $2.50/month @ Paramount

58% off! For a limited time, Paramount Plus is offering a year of its Essential plan for just $2.50/month via coupon code "FALL". That's 58% off its regular price of $5.99/month. Paramount Plus Essential includes access to original programming (1883, Star Trek: Picard, Halo), NFL on CBS Live, 24/7 live news with CBSN, and limited ads.

Paramount Plus w/ Showtime: was $11.99/month now $5/month @ Paramount

58% off! Get an entire year of Paramount Plus with Showtime for just $5/month via coupon code "FALL". That's 58% off its normal price of $11.99/month. Paramount Plus with Showtime includes the same features as the Essential plan, but also throws in live access to your local CBS station, no ads (except live TV and select shows), and the ability to download your shows to watch later.

Paramount Plus offers an ever-growing library of originals, access to live sports, and 24/7 news coverage all at a very compelling price point.

You've got original shows like Halo, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone spin-off 1883, and new series The Offer, which chronicles the tumultuous production of The Godfather movie. The service is no slouch when it comes to movies either with releases like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Scream.

The steamer also offers plenty for young viewers with a whole selection of new and classic Nickelodeon shows. This includes the recent iCarly revival as well as every single episode of Spongebob Squarepants. In fact, the latter might even tempt a few slightly older viewers with childhood nostalgia for the adventures of the deep sea sponge.

Alongside a deep selection of movies and TV shows Paramount Plus also offers live sports, such as NFL, The Masters and the UEFA Champions League, and you also get access to your local CBS feed. Although these two offerings are exclusive to a Premium plan.

Remember this deal expires on September 20, so make sure to secure your discounted annual subscription now to enjoy everything Paramount Plus has to offer for less. For more cable cutting options, check out our guide to the best streaming services.