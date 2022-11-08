MacBook Pro 14-inch just crashed to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

It's not an exaggeration to say that Black Friday deals have arrived earlier than ever this year. And that's good news if you want to save big on the best tech, including Apple devices. And in this case it's really big savings.

Right now you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 for just $1,599 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $400 off and matches the lowest price ever. Best Buy previously offered the same price but that deal has expired.

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

As you'll see in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review, this is a stellar laptop for those who want the ultimate in performance, visual quality and computing comfort. It's easily one of the best laptops you can buy and my favorite notebook by far. I use this MacBook Pro on a daily basis and it never lets me down.

So what's so good about this system? The M1 Pro chip inside this machine delivers screaming fast performance, whether you're juggling dozens of tabs, editing photos or transcoding large video files. You can also spring for the M1 Max chip if you want even more oomph. The standard configuration comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

Another big highlight is the 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display. It's bright (about 500 nits in our testing), colorful and goes nearly edge to edge, which the exception of the notch up top where the 1080p webcam sits. This is a great panel for watching video or creating or editing content.

We also really like the battery life offered by the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We saw an excellent 14 hours and 9 minutes of endurance in the Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness. And you can charge back up using the handy magnetic MagSafe charger.

The port selection on the MacBook Pro 14-inch is pretty generous, too. You get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe 3, a headphone jack and a SD memory card slot. The latter is especially great for those who need to transfer photos or videos quickly from a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Add in a comfy Magic Keyboard that makes for speedy typing and a generously large trackpad and there's very little to dislike about this Apple laptop. The only thing missing really is an old-school USB-A port.

Overall, this is an amazingly good deal on the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We would act fast before it sells out. And if you're looking for other sales check out our Black Friday deals live blog.