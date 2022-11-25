Live
Today's best Black Friday TV deals: $99 Fire TV, $569 LG OLED and more
It's Black Friday and the TV deals are hot
It's the morning of Black Friday here on the East Coast, and the TV deals are everywhere you look. From $569 OLED TVs to $99 40-inch flatscreens, retailers aren't holding back their best TV deals.
To help you sort out the best deals from the rest, I'm here around the clock. My name's Nick Pino and I've been reviewing TVs and technology for the last 10 years.
When helping to pick out a new TV for readers, I'm all about finding the best value per dollar. Sometimes that means recommending an OLED (the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for just $569 at Best Buy today) for people who love picture quality while other times it means showing people the cheapest smart TV they can buy (there's a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon).
Whatever you're looking for, we can help you find it. Take a look at our top TV deals section below, and keep checking the live blog section to see the newest deals as I find them.
Black Friday TV deals: Retailer links
- Amazon: TVs from $99, huge OLED sales (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $730 on OLED TVs (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off new QLED TVs (opens in new tab)
- Target: element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV for $329 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: huge savings, and TVs from $98 (opens in new tab)
Best Black Friday TV deals in stock NOW
- Insignia 32-inch Fire TV: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4 Series: was $519 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- TCL 55" 4K TV: was $319 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 65" A6 4K TV: was $799 now $369 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- VIZIO 70" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: now $448 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 85" 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
- LG 48" A2 OLED: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG C1 65" OLED: was $2,499 now $1,196 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) [50% off!]
- LG C2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,795 now $1,695 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 55": was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 85" A7H 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- TCL 98" QLED 4K TV: was $8,499 now $4,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
When it comes to Black Friday TV deals, some folks are happy when they find a 32-inch TV for under $100. Others, however, are hunting bigger game – like a 70-inch screen for under $500.
If that's you, here are all the best big-screen TV deals we've seen so far.
Hisense 75" 4K TV:
$520 $448 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Walmart's Black Friday deals have arrived, and this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $448 is headlining the offers. It runs Roku TV OS for easy access to all your favorite streaming services. Plus, this set supports HDR, voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa and a dedicated Game Mode for reduced input lag when playing video games.
Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV:
$849 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Looking to go all-in on a big-screen TV without breaking the budget? The Insignia F30 is available in a 75-inch model that's on sale for just $549. With 4K HDR support this model has all the essentials and with over 200 positive reviews, customers really seem to love it.
Samsung 75" 4K TV:
$849 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR 10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. However, gamers should note the TV only has two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel, although it does feature a built-in Game Enhancer setting/mode.
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA 4K TV:
$899 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
A big screen that won't break the bank, this 70-inch TV uses LG's NanoCell technology to offer a vivid colors with deep blacks. Gamers will love the Game Optimizer which quickly adjusts settings in one location, and it even comes with three free months of Apple TV Plus.
TCL 75" 5-Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The TCL 5-Series is the latest Roku TV from TCL. It features full array local dimming, auto gaming mode, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, and Siri/Alexa/Google compatibility. It's on sale for $799, but it's been as cheap as $599 before.
Samsung 75" Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,399 now $997 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This sizeable Samsung QLED TV has been slashed more than $300 at Best Buy. It boasts a 75-inch 4K QLED display, and Smart TV features via the Tizen OS. It also packs Quantum HDR and Motion Xcelerator for smooth viewing at all times.
LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The UQ7590 is part of LG's 2022 lineup of TVs. It features LG's a5 Gen 5 AI processor, HDR10/HLG support, 120Hz panel, three HDMI ports, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It uses LG's webOS as its platform and supports digital assistants from Amazon, Google, and Apple. It's the least-expensive 86-inch TV we've ever seen.
Hisense 85" A7H 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Hisense A7H may say that it's 75 inches wide, but you're actually looking at an 85-inch TV that's only $1,199 after a $500 discount ahead of Black Friday. What I like about this model is obviously the extra screen real estate, but also that it supports Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual: X and comes with Google Assistant built-in. Because it uses Google TV as its smart platform, you'll be able to Cast to this TV no problem and have shows and movies recommended to you as Google TV learns what kind of content you like to watch. It's a solid 85-inch TV, and at this price? Well, it's almost impossible to do better.
TCL 98" QLED 4K TV: was $8,499 now $4,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The TCL 98" QLED 4K TV is part of the brand's XL collection of massive-screen TVs. This is the best value for a nearly 100-inch TV on the market, making it possible to bring the movie theater home. Beefy speakers, premium HDR performance and Google's Smart TV platform are more reasons this TV is worth the splurge.
- Sony 65" X80K LED Smart TV:
$999$698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
When I'm asked for recommendations for an affordable mid-range TV, I typically recommend either TCL or Sony. The TCL 6-Series holds a spot in my heart as one of the best value TVs, but Sony's X80 Series is a close second.
Equipped with the X1 Processor and TRILUMINOS Pro display, the X80K should deliver a bright, colorful and clear picture that puts older models to shame.
With close to 600 reviews and a 4.5 rating, this 2022 model has the mettle to stand up to other great mid-rangers like the TCL 6-Series and Vizio M-Series Quantum, but comes with Google TV built-in to help it stand apart from the competition.
If you're in the market for a new 2022 mid-range model, the Sony X80K is a great option.
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4 Series: was $519 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you want a Black Friday TV deal that hits the sweet spot in terms of price and size, the Amazon Fire TV 4 Series is a good place to start. This 55-inch set delivers a sharp 4K picture with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.
The Fire TV 4 Series makes it easy to launch your favorite streaming services, and you get an Alexa Voice Remote to find find apps, movies and shows. You also get 3 HDMI ports along with HDMI eARC support.
Not bad at all for under $300 for Black Friday.
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
I've been writing about this deal all week, but I just have to keep reminding people that there's an OLED TV for under $600. That's never happened before, so it's a pretty huge deal.
In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it delivered outstanding picture quality with wide viewing angles, perfect blacks and very good color reproduction for the price. You also get above-average sound quality and low input lag. We also really like the webOS platform LG uses to power its smart TVs. It's slick, responsive and easy to use.
There are some drawbacks to the LG A2 OLED, including a 60Hz refresh rate (120Hz is better), and HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1. But unless you're a gamer you likely won't care too much.
