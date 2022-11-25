Today's best Black Friday TV deals: $99 Fire TV, $569 LG OLED and more

It's the morning of Black Friday here on the East Coast, and the TV deals are everywhere you look. From $569 OLED TVs to $99 40-inch flatscreens, retailers aren't holding back their best TV deals.

To help you sort out the best deals from the rest, I'm here around the clock. My name's Nick Pino and I've been reviewing TVs and technology for the last 10 years.

When helping to pick out a new TV for readers, I'm all about finding the best value per dollar. Sometimes that means recommending an OLED (the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for just $569 at Best Buy today) for people who love picture quality while other times it means showing people the cheapest smart TV they can buy (there's a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon).

Whatever you're looking for, we can help you find it. Take a look at our top TV deals section below, and keep checking the live blog section to see the newest deals as I find them.