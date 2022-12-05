LG's jaw-dropping G2 OLED TV is $1,000 off at Amazon now

Didn't snag yourself a new TV over Back Friday or Cyber Monday? Don't worry, there are some awesome TV deals that are still available. In fact, this LG OLED TV just hit an even lower price than it did on Black Friday.

Right now the LG G2 OLED 65-inch is down to $1,996 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a huge $1,000 off and its lowest price ever. With jaw-dropping visuals and incredible brightness, this is one of the best TVs you can buy.

(opens in new tab) LG G2 OLED TV 65": was $2,999 now $1,996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG G2 OLED TV is LG'S brightest OLED TV yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI- boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. This sale brings this TV's price down to an all-time low.

OLED TVs are known for having amazing picture quality, but lower brightness when compared to LED panels. But what if you want the incredible picture quality of OLED without sacrificing brightness? Well, the TV you want is the LG G2 OLED.

As we noted in our LG G2 OLED review, this TV not only looks amazing, but it's incredibly bright for an OLED. That makes it perfect for use in a bright living room — so no need to dim the lights and close the curtains, you can enjoy the winter sun and watch TV at the same time.

The LG G2 OLED also has awesome audio quality for an OLED TV. The speakers easily fill a room, making for sound with real impact and dimension. All TVs can be improved by pairing them with one of the best soundbars, but we doubt you'll be left wanting for better audio if you decide not to.

This is a great TV for next-gen gaming, too. You get access to LG's Game Optimizer menu, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, and a refresh rate of 120Hz, making this a great set for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We placed the LG C2 OLED higher on our list of the best gaming TVs due to it offering similar gaming features at a lower price. However, if your gaming setup is in a brightly lit room, the improved brightness of the LG G2 OLED could really be worth the extra expense.

The LG G2 OLED is on sale in a range of sizes, so if you're on a smaller budget, the 55" LG G2 OLED is $1,596 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Or check out our TV deals coverage for even more options.