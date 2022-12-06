Samsung's stunning QD-OLED TV just crashed to lowest price ever

If none of the Black Friday TV sales in the past few weeks convinced you, don't worry, there are still plenty of TV deals to be found. In fact, this brand-new Samsung OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever.

Right now the 55" Samsung S95B QD-OLED is $1,449 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a huge $650 off its usual price. This TV is new for 2022, so it's incredible to see it this cheap so soon. It's a TV deal you don't want to miss.

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now at its lowest price ever. This TV delivers best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. If this deal sells out at Amazon, you can also get it from Samsung (opens in new tab).

The most common complaint that keeps popping up with OLED TVs is their lower brightness compared to LED panels. Samsung have tried to remedy the issue by combining their quantum dot and OLED technology together to create QD-OLED. This crossover turned out to be a success, and has earned the Samsung S95B OLED a spot on our list of the best TVs and the best OLED TVs as well.

We won't call the S95B perfect. While it's awesome to have such a bright OLED TV, we noticed in our Samsung S95B OLED review that the black levels on the S95B aren't as deep as some of the TV's competitors.

However, you're still getting a premium Samsung OLED TV with incredible picture quality, great sound and a sleek design. There's even a solar-powered remote included, which is appropriate for an OLED TV you can actually use in a sunny room.

The Samsung S95B OLED is a great TV for gamers, too. It has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Lag time is also miniscule, so you won't be left behind on any of the action, whether you're playing on a PS5 or Xbox Series X (opens in new tab).

