This LG OLED TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal — $500 off now

Black Friday deals 2022 will likely go down as the year OLED TVs got affordable, and this is an excellent case in point. And we know this is a good deal because we just reviewed this LG model.

Right now you can get the LG A2 OLED 65-inch for $1,196 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is over $500 off the regular price of $1,699 and the lowest price ever we've seen for this set. So you've been waiting to experience the brilliant colors, perfect blacks and ultra-wide viewing angles OLED provides, this is your chance to save big.

Save $500: The LG A2 OLED is a very good entry-level OLED TV, offering outstanding picture quality, strong sound and a sleek and intuitive smart TV platform to find great stuff to watch. The refresh rate is only 60Hz and this is not the brightest panel, but $500 off is a huge discount.

The LG A2 is the company's entry-level OLED TV, but it has plenty to offer. In our just published LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab) of the 48-inch model, we said it offered outstanding picture quality, above-average sound, low input lag and a great smart TV platform.

As our review says, "capturing 130.2% of the Rec. 709 color gamut in its Standard mode and 99.2% in Filmmaker Mode the A2 did not disappoint. These results are slightly below what we saw with both the B2 and the C2 OLED TVs, but still excellent, especially considering the A2’s lower price."

Our reviewer also said that "Top Gun: Maverick looked spectacular throughout, with the sharp lines and vibrant colors of its myriad aerial action scenes jolting out of the screen being trailed by a jet wash of raw excitement no goose would want to fly through."

The A2 has a refresh rate of only 60 Hz, but fast motion looked clean and fluid except in scenes of extreme busyness. You'll also lose out on some brightness versus the pricier LG C2 OLED, though you'll see a boost when watching HDR content. It's also worth noting that you don't get the newer HDMI 2.1 ports; it's HDMI 2.0 for this set.

Even though it's not made for gamers, our reviewer shared that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla "played beautifully on the A2, with the snow-slathered landscapes of Norway positively glowing, and the crisp trees, ships, and enemies standing out dynamically in front of them."

In terms of sound, we found the 20-watt audio system to be clear and sufficiently loud. And webOS software impressed with a mostly clean interface and easy access to the best streaming services.

Overall, this is a fantastic OLED TV deal before Black Friday, and we would definitely snatch it up before the price goes back up. For more, check out our Black Friday TV deals hub and our Black Friday deals live blog for major savings on everything from electronics to appliances.