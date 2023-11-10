JBL Black Friday deals — 9 best sales I'd shop right now

Sales season is heating up with some great early deals on many of the best Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and JBL has plenty of discounted models that fall under both categories in early Black Friday sales.

JBL Bluetooth speakers start from just $29 at Amazon for the JBL Go 3, which is an excellent portable speaker. It’s especially useful for outdoor activities such as camping or hiking. However, if you’re looking for an uber-powerful model then the JBL Xtreme 2 has dropped to $199 at Best Buy, that’s $150 off a very premium Bluetooth speaker.

Alternatively, if you're looking for wireless headphones, then they don't get much more affordable than the JBL Tune 510BT, which are just $24 at Amazon.

All are amazing discounts on popular models that deliver JBL's respected brand sound and user experience for less. Remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding early deals to shop across all Tom's Guide's tech and lifestyle categories.

Best Black Friday JBL deals right now

JBL wireless headphones

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these offer wirelessly playback for up to 40 hours, and a recharge happens in as little as 2 hours. The have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5-stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Price check: $24 @ Best Buy

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Get one of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for half off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised its long battery life and effective noise cancellation. One thing we thought might be better on these bass-forward cans was their tight fit, but they sure didn't move around on our head.

JBL Wireless Earbuds

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Lowest price! JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

JBL Reflect Mini NC: was $149 now $59 @ Amazon

Lowest price! A solid pair of buds if you're on a budget, Amazon is knocking over $100 off the JBL Reflect Mini. Despite their size and price, these buds come with active noise cancellation, JBL's signature sound, IPX7 water resistance, and 7 hours of battery life in the buds themselves. An extra 14 hours in the case brings your total up to 21.

JBL Bluetooth speakers

JBL Go 3: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to $89 at Amazon. That's a great deal but this isn't the lowest price ever. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. Right now, his deal is being offered by a third-party seller but it's fulfilled by Amazon.

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch. The Charge 5 is now just $129 courtesy of this Amazon sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers.

Price check: $119 @ Best Buy