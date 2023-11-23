JBL Black Friday deals — 15 best sales live

Black Friday sales are here with great bargains on many of the best Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and wireless headphones. Right now, JBL Black Friday deals are some of the biggest around with huge discounts across a wide range of models this sales season.

JBL Bluetooth speakers start from just $29 at Amazon for the JBL Go 3, which is an excellent portable speaker. It’s especially useful for outdoor activities such as camping or hiking. However, if you’re looking for an uber-powerful soundbar setup to partner a Black Friday TV deals purchase, then the JBL Bar 1300X is just $999 at Best Buy right now. Its amazing performance blew me away on movie night, and this discount is a huge $700 off the MSRP, making it my favorite Black Friday deal so far.

Alternatively, if you're looking for the best wireless headphones, then they don't get much more affordable than the JBL Tune 510BT, which are just $24 at Amazon.

JBL wireless headphones

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and a recharge happens in as little as 2 hours. The have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5-stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money. Also consider the JBL Tune 710BT for $39 @ Amazon.

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Get one of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for half off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised its long battery life and effective noise cancellation. One thing we thought might be better on these bass-forward cans was their tight fit, but they sure didn't move around on our head.

JBL Wireless Earbuds

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Lowest price! JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

JBL Reflect Mini NC: was $149 now $59 @ Best Buy

A solid pair of buds if you're on a budget, Amazon is knocking over $100 off the JBL Reflect Mini. Despite their size and price, these buds come with active noise cancellation, JBL's signature sound, IPX7 water resistance, and 7 hours of battery life in the buds themselves. An extra 14 hours in the case brings your total up to 21.

JBL speakers and soundbars

JBL Go 3: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive submersion. The JBL Clip 3 is available in multiple colors, so you can match it to the bag you plan to *clip* it to.

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

SAVE $40! The JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

SAVE $60! The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch. The Charge 5 is now just $129 courtesy of this Amazon sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Pulse 5: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

SAVE $100! This attention-grabbing Bluetooth speaker straddles the company's portable speakers and 'fun' party speakers ranges. Along with putting on a comprehensive light show, my JBL Pulse 5 review mentioned that it did a solid job at pumping out upbeat tunes while putting on a dazzling light show. It's robust enough to take on your travels, and an eye-catching addition for a kid's bedroom.

JBL Cinema SB170: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy

SAVE $100! This 2.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer has Dolby Digital support with HDMI ARC and optical audio ports. There's no 3D virtual surround sound, but the 220W-rated system should deliver powerful two-channel stereo sound with strong bass via the wireless subwoofer. It looks like a great deal for anyone looking to boost their TV sound for less.

JBL Boombox 3: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

$150 OFF! This is a great deal on JBL's larger portable speaker series. The Boombox 3 has a big sound that's perfect for larger outdoor parties, and is an IP67-rated beast that means it's perfect for outdoors events and pool parties. It measures 19.0 x 10.1 x 7.9-inches and weighs an entirely portable 14.7 pounds. Battery life runs to 24 hours for all-day sounds from a 6.5 hour charge. This $150 discount applies to the black color option only.

