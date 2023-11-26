I test office chairs and standing desks for a living — 7 Cyber Monday deals to transform your home office

Making the transition from working at the office to working from home can be hard enough as it is but without the right home office furniture, it can be a real headache.

Instead of trying to work from the couch or even at the kitchen table, it’s worth investing in a desk with an office chair to go with it so that you can have your own dedicated workspace at home. This is where the best office chairs can help and while you can pair them with one of the best desks , I highly recommend opting for a standing desk instead.

With one of the best standing desks , you have a lot more freedom when it comes to how you want to work. While an ergonomic office chair will keep you comfortable with your back supported, sometimes, you can find yourself in a rut when sitting down at your desk all day. With a standing desk though, you can lift up your desk and move around while getting things done — great for breaking up your workday while also burning off a few extra calories.

I’ve personally been working from home exclusively for the past five years and during that time, I’ve tested dozens of standing desks and put countless office chairs through their paces . If you’ve been looking to upgrade your workspace or plan on starting a new work from home job soon, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to outfit your home office with the right furniture for the job.

Below you’ll find 7 handpicked deals on office chairs and standing desks I’ve personally tested and reviewed. Whether you’re on a tight budget or are willing to splurge on an office chair and standing desk you’ll be able to use for years to come, there’s something for everyone. Looking for more great work from home upgrades? Be sure to check out our guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals too.

Cyber Monday Office Chair deals: Best sales right now

SIHOO Doro C300: was $359 now $279 @ Amazon

Available in either white or black, the SIHOO Doro C300 offers many of the features found in more premium office chairs at a much cheaper price. It’s an all-mesh office chair with 3D armrests and it even has a headrest. The SIHOO Doro C300’s dynamic backrest keeps you sitting upright while working and it moves with you as you adjust your body throughout the day. In my SIHOO Doro C300 review , I praised its futuristic design and noted that it offers a big improvement over SIHOO’s previous office chairs.

HON Ignition 2.0: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The HON Ignition 2.0 is an ergonomic task chair with a mesh back that I found really easy to put together. While the model that’s currently on sale doesn't come with a headrest, there is an optional one available. Not only does the Hon Ignition 2.0 feature an adjustable lumbar rest, but you can also change the seat depth to tailor it to your liking. In my Hon Ignition 2.0 review , I noted how I really liked its contoured, fabric seat cushion as it kept me comfy all day while working from home.

Branch Verve Chair: was $639 now $511 @ Amazon

The Branch Verve looks as cool as it is comfortable to sit in and a big part of this is due to its inverted arms and 3D knit backrest which give this office chair a very unique look. It may not be mesh but the backrest is breathable and helps keep you cool while working. In my Branch Verve Chair review , I was very impressed with its scratch-proof nylon casters and the way in which its base matches the color of the chair. Besides a coral color that really stands out, the Branch Verve chair is also available in a more traditional black, as well dark grey, light gray, cobalt blue, and even a light green mint color.

X-Chair X1: was $789 now $631 @ Amazon

The X-Chair X1 is a premium all-mesh, ergonomic office chair that comes with a 15-year warranty. Besides black, it’s also available in gray and there are even some neat accessories you can add to this chair like a heat and massage module. While we haven’t reviewed this particular model yet, we did review the X-Chair X2 which has a very similar design. The Dynamic Variable Lumbar support is one of my favorite things about the X-Chair X1 and I also like how you can adjust the backrest height so that your back is fully supported while sitting in this office chair.

Cyber Monday standing desk deals: Best sales right now

FlexiSpot Comhar: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Even though it’s a single-motor, electric standing desk, the FlexiSpot Comhar is one of the only standing desks that has a drawer for storing your accessories. However, it also has two USB-A ports as well as a USB-C port for charging your smartphone and other devices while you work. I reviewed the glass-version of the FlexiSpot Comhar back at TechRadar which had its limitations due to its glass desktop. This version though has a bamboo desktop which is strong and isn’t nearly as prone to fingerprints. I also really like that there is a support bar across the bottom of the desk which helps keep it stable, though you can also rest your feet on it if you like.

Branch Duo: was $529 now $423 @ Amazon

The Branch Duo is Branch’s second electric standing desk and it features a number of improvements over its predecessor including a frameless design, built-in standing reminders, an optional desk drawer and cable organizer and a brand new OLED control paddle. I really like that this standing desk has curved edges and in my Branch Duo review , I praised the fact that Branch also offers a smaller version of this desk for compact spaces. If you do pick up this desk, I also recommend getting the optional desk drawer as it’s lined with felt and gives the Branch Duo a very premium feel.

Vari Ergo Electric: was $795 now $556 @ Amazon

The Vari Ergo Electric is Vari’s latest electric standing desk and the big thing that sets it apart from the company’s past desks is the curved edge at the front. There are also two grommets on either side for routing cables from your monitor or computer to the underside of the desk. While I haven’t reviewed this particular model yet, I did review the Vari Curved Electric Standing Desk which this desk is based on. The best thing about paying a bit more for an electric standing desk from Vari is just how easy they are to put together. In fact, you can get one of Vari’s desks completely assembled in under 15 minutes.

How to choose the best office chair for you

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When it comes to picking out the right office chair for your needs, there are several things you want to consider first.

If you live in a place where the summer’s can get really hot or maybe it’s just warm all year long, then you should definitely consider an office chair with a mesh back like the Branch Ergonomic Office Chair . For additional comfort and cooling though, some office chairs like the FlexiSpot OC14 as well as the ErgoTune Supreme V3 also have a mesh seat as well. This helps keep your entire body cool and mesh office chairs are really easy to clean too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another thing worth looking out for are the armrests on your office chair. While older office chairs had fixed armrests, most newer chairs have movable ones and some even come with 4D armrests that can be raised or lowered, shifted forward or back or pushed in and out. This can really help if you want them out of the way or closer to you while working.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Wheels or casters also play a factor in your office chair and you’re going to want to pick them based on your home’s floors. There are specific casters for hardwood floors or carpet but if you don’t like the ones that came with your particular office chair, don’t worry as you can always swap them out for a new set for anywhere from $10 to $30.

The last thing you want to consider is whether or not you want a headrest. While I like having a headrest for when I lean back in my chair while taking a break, with an ergonomic office chair, you don’t actually need one. In fact, the Herman Miller Aeron and the rest of Herman Miller’s chairs don’t ship with headrests but you can buy third-party ones online if you want. The reasoning behind this is that ergonomic chairs are designed to keep you sitting up straight and with good posture so your head doesn’t actually need the support of a headrest. This is really a personal preference but definitely something to consider before investing in a chair for your home office.

What to look for in a standing desk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like office chairs, standing desks come in a variety of designs but there are certain features you want to look out for.

For instance, cheaper standing desks usually have a single motor in one of their legs while more expensive ones have two motors with one in each leg. Both move up and down in the same way but in my testing, I’ve found that dual motor standing desks tend to be quieter than single motor ones plus, you don’t have a rod going across the underside of the desk which leave more room for a cable management tray which is a standing accessory I highly recommend.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As for the control panel or keypad on the front, you have several options to choose from too. Most cheaper standing desks just have an up and a down button on their control panel, while more premium ones have both of these buttons along with several numbered preset buttons and a button that you use to program them. You’re going to want at least two preset buttons — one to store your preferred standing height and one for your sitting height. However, having a few extra preset buttons can come in handy for any additional heights you want to program into your desk as well as for those who plan on sharing a standing desk between two people.