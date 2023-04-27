The FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 is a great option for those looking for an ergonomic office chair without having to spend a fortune. The chair’s mesh back and seat give it a more premium feel while the hard plastic backrest and the fact that you can move the seat forward or back help make up for the lack of adjustable lumbar support. The wheels are both smooth and silent and the aluminum base gives the chair a sturdy feel.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide? Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14: Specs Chair size: 20.47 inches wide, 20.47 inches deep

Backrest size: 24.02 inches tall, 17.32 inches wide

Chair adjustable height: 46.46-49.61 inches

Chair weight: 45.2 pounds

Adjustment points: 7

Lift: gas (22.05 inches)

Tilt: 30°

Warranty: 1 year

The FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 strikes the right balance between price and features for an ergonomic office chair. Despite its premium-looking design, this is a mid-range office chair available for $599 that punches above its weight.

Flexispot’s Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair can be adjusted to fit a range of body types and even comes with a headrest, but it lacks adjustable lumbar settings. Even without them, the chair’s hard and soft plastic back and the fact that you can move the seat forward or backward helps make up for this. Our FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 review will help you decide if this is the best office chair for your needs and whether or not it will be a comfortable chair to use over an extended period of time.

FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 review: Price

The FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 (opens in new tab) is available directly from Flexispot for $599 though it’s currently on sale for $399. Unlike with the X-Chair X2 K-Sport Management chair and other high-end office chairs, there are no other configuration options or upgrades available.

Flexispot offers the Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair in four different colors: red, gray, light blue and black. While the red, gray and light blue versions have a white frame, backrest and armrests, the black version is entirely black though it does have a silver base like the others.

FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 review: Design and comfort

The Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair is one of the nicest looking office chairs I’ve reviewed so far. While the mesh material on the headrest, backrest and seat stands out with its striped pattern, the holes in the white back frame really catch your eye when the chair is pushed in. I also like how the mesh material wraps around the back.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The armrests are a light gray color and match the gray mesh of the chair I tested; they stand out a bit more on the red and light blue versions. While the armrests are firm at either end, the middle of each has a bit of give to it, which allows your elbows to sink in.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The mesh seat is designed in a similar way and there’s a cutout in the middle that you sink into while seated. It still remains quite firm when in use but the gap between the mesh and the frame of the seat allows for plenty of airflow.

The Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair has an aluminum base and 360-degree casters. The weight of the base helps give the chair its premium feel while its casters are both smooth and quiet when rolling around while seated on the chair.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’ve been using the Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair for the past few weeks alongside the Flexispot Pro E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk and while it took a few days to get settled in, it’s been a real joy to use on my hardwood floors. The chair itself is very comfortable and the seat cushion really gives you a strong sense of wrapping around you while you sit on it. Although I was a bit disappointed by the lack of adjustable lumbar support at first, I really haven’t noticed its absence as the chair’s backrest curves in at the bottom in the same way your spine does. Likewise, the adjustable headrest and 30° of tilt make the Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair really comfortable both while working and when taking a break.

FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 review: What’s adjustable

As the Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair is an ergonomic office chair after all, there are plenty of different adjustments you can make to ensure you’re sitting up straight and comfortably when using it.

Starting from the top down, the arch-shaped headrest can be raised or lowered by two inches. However, you can also tilt it forward or back or remove it entirely if you prefer using an ergonomic office chair without a headrest.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The armrests on the Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair can be raised or lowered by about three inches depending on how tall you are. They can also be slid forward or pushed back so that you can rest your elbows on them while typing. Likewise, the armrests can be tilted outward or inward by 12.5°.

The chair’s backrest has 30° of tilt for reclining in your chair but you can also lock it by turning the lever on the left side of the Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair. For those that do want to be able to recline, you can adjust the lever so that it locks anywhere you want within the chair’s 30° range of tilt.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair’s seat can be lowered all the way down to 18.5 inches or raised up to 21.26 inches using a lever on the right side. However, you can also adjust the distance between the backrest and the chair’s seat using a knob next to this lever. Being able to adjust the position of the seat itself helps make up for the lack of adjustable lumbar support.

FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 review: Assembly

The Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair sent to Tom’s Guide for review arrived in a single box with plenty of padding and foam to keep all of the parts safe during transit.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Overall, assembling the Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair was fairly simple and the provided instructions did a good job of walking me through the process. However, I wish the pictures were a bit bigger and that the bolts used to put it together were labeled instead of all mixed together in a single bag.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It took me about 20 minutes to put the chair together as I had to stop and take pictures. I also built the chair on my own and the whole process would have gone a lot faster with a second person to help me assemble it.

FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 review: Bottom line

If you’re looking for an ergonomic office chair with a headrest and plenty of adjustability, the Flexispot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair just might be for you. Even though it’s a mid-range chair, it has features like a mesh seat and back you’d find with more expensive office chairs like the Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 . However, if back pain is the reason you’re upgrading your office chair in the first place, you might be better off with the Steelcase Leap , though it’s about twice as expensive as the Flexispot. Meanwhile, those on a tight budget should consider the Branch Ergonomic Chair which is a lot cheaper at $329 but doesn’t come with a headrest.