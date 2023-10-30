I ran 10K races with Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes — and they're on sale with early Black Friday deal

I wear the Asics Gel-nimbus 24 running shoes all the time, whether it's a 5K around my local park or running the Asics London 10K wearing the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 shoes. They're superbly comfortable for clocking up the kilometers in, and they've barely picked up a scratch.

Right now you can get the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes for just $99 at Amazon, which is 38% off one of the most popular Asics trainers on the market.

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by 38% during early Black Friday deals. They're super bouncy, extremely comfortable and supportive for longer runs. Remember to look for your size to pick up the relevant discount.

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe is a brilliant choice, and one of my favorite to run in. In fact, we rate the Asics Gel-Nimbus range so highly that our editor placed them in our best running shoe guide.

As a personal trainer, I'm picky about my workout shoes, and I always go back to these running shoes. The Gel-Nimbus 24 are super lightweight and easy to pack, with a breathable flexi mesh upper and Asics Lite rubber sole.

But, like the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25, these shoes stand out for comfort. The GEL technology cushioning feels like you’re bouncing on clouds and absorbs shock during impact and toe-off so that I practically flew through the finish line during a competitive 10K.

I can't get enough of them, but they're perhaps slightly less stable than the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25; the newer model supports ankles better and your feet feel more encased.

At the time of writing, I still haven't experienced any chafing or sore points, but we recommend going to a local store for a test if you have high arches or flat feet. We're also across various deals on fitness, homes and tech if you want to find more deals as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so keep an eye out on this page and our Asics round up as we get closer to the anticipated event!

