Forget Prime Day — I review running shoes for a living, and my favorite Asics sneaker is still on sale

I test running shoes for a living, so it's rare that I get a chance to revisit old shoes. Yet despite the influx of new shoes through my door each week, some remain firm favorites, and one of these pairs is the Asics Novablast 4, which is currently on sale for $99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price in 30 days, and a saving of nearly 30%!

The shoes are a fantastic, comfortable everyday running shoe, with a great amount of versatility. This shoe can pick up the pace when you need it to, and has a decent amount of responsiveness underfoot. Plus, for less than $100, now is a great time to buy.

Asics Novablast 4 (women's): was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Novablast 4 is on sale in several different sizes and colors right now on Amazon. You'll need to cycle through the different options to find the best deal in your size.

If you're looking to buy one running shoe that'll cope with all of the different runs on your training plan, the Asics Novablast 4 is a good place to start.

It's bouncy and lively enough to help you pick up the pace on your tempo runs and speed sessions, while still being cushioned and comfortable on long runs and easy days.

I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run. The shoe has Asics' FlyteFoam Blast+ foam in the midsole, and while it doesn't have the same sink-in comfort as shoes like the Asics Gel Cumulus 27, this isn't a bad thing. It's bouncy, responsive, and the slightly firmer midsole gives the shoe a lot more versatility.

The shoe has since been replaced with the Asics Novablast 5, but don't let this deter you. Asics didn't change much between the two models, so you're better off saving money right now and buying the Novablast 4. I definitely would!

On the design front, the shoe looks amazing, and right now it's discounted in a bunch of different colors to suit every style. The shoe dropped to $99 in the Amazon Prime Day sales, and it's amazing that it's stayed at this all-time low!