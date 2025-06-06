Epic Asics sneaker sale live from $49 — here's 9 affordable deals I'd shop right now
Step up your sneaker game this summer with Asics
It's no secret that Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market. That's why purchasing a pair of their cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers is basically a no-brainer — especially right now that select styles are up to 40% off ahead of summer.
If you're planning to hit the trails, the treadmill or the track, there's a pair of Asics running shoes that are perfect for your needs. One of my personal favorite deals is the Asics Gel-Kayano 31, which have been reduced to just $124 in both men's and women's sizes. We've also added select styles for active kiddos, like the GT-1000 13 Grade School, which are down to just $49.
Ready to upgrade your sneakers for summer? Below are my favorite Asics running shoes on sale now — and be sure to check all the colors to find the best deals in your size.
Quick Links
- shop all Asics deals
- Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49
- Asics GT-1000 13 Grade School (Kids): was $75 now $49
- Asics Gel Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $69
- Asics Gel-Excite Trail 2 (Women’s): was $85 now $69
- Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Women's): was $85 now $69
- Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $89
- Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s): was $120 now $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Grade School (Kids): was $140 now $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Shoes (Men's): was $165 now $124
Asics Deals
Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.
With how active kids are on a daily basis, either at school, home, or in-between activities, investing in a high-quality pair of shoes is a must. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact.
These shoes are a heavenly mashup of Asics’ Trail Scout and Gel-Excite shoes, providing a durable upper and plenty of traction for tackling off-road trails alongside plush midsole comfort, thanks to Amplifoam Plus tech in the midsole. This adventure-friendly running shoe is on sale for women, too.
These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.
For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish. The women's version is also on sale for $99.
For active kids, this adaptive running shoe is a smart pick. It features FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning in the midsole for comfort, PureGel tech in the heel to help absorb impact, and toe-rubber stitching and a tough outsole for extra durability.
At just $124, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. The Asics Gel-Kayano 31 is the latest version of the popular stability shoe, and mostly sticks to the same design as the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, with the main updates being a new outsole material and a more breathable upper. The women's version is also on sale for $124.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.