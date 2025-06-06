Epic Asics sneaker sale live from $49 — here's 9 affordable deals I'd shop right now

It's no secret that Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market. That's why purchasing a pair of their cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers is basically a no-brainer — especially right now that select styles are up to 40% off ahead of summer.

If you're planning to hit the trails, the treadmill or the track, there's a pair of Asics running shoes that are perfect for your needs. One of my personal favorite deals is the Asics Gel-Kayano 31, which have been reduced to just $124 in both men's and women's sizes. We've also added select styles for active kiddos, like the GT-1000 13 Grade School, which are down to just $49.

Ready to upgrade your sneakers for summer? Below are my favorite Asics running shoes on sale now — and be sure to check all the colors to find the best deals in your size.

Asics Deals

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $89 at ASICS America These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.