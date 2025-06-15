Huge Asics sneaker sale live from $49 — shop 13 affordable running deals for summer

Looking for some cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers for summer? Asics is basically a no-brainer. The brand makes some of the best running shoes on the market — and right now, they're knocking up to 40% off in celebration of the new season ahead.

Whether you're planning to hit the trails, the treadmill or the track, there's a pair of Asics sneakers that are perfect for your individual fitness needs. For instance, the Asics Gel-Kayano 31 have been reduced to just $124 in both men's and women's sizes. We've also added select styles for active kiddos, like the GT-1000 13 Grade School, which are down to just $49.

Ready to refresh your shoe game for summer? Below are my favorite Asics running shoes on sale now. Pro tip: be sure to check all the colors to find the best deals in your size.

Asics Deals

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America Designed to help runners go further, this shoe is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Asics Gel Sonoma-8: was $90 now $69 at ASICS America The Asics Gel-Sonoma 8 is a solid, no-frills trail running shoe built for comfort and grip on uneven terrain. It’s a good option if you want reliable cushioning and support without spending a fortune.

Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $89 at ASICS America These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.