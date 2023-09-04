I just browsed every Amazon Labor Day sale — here are the 13 I recommend

September always starts off with a bang. Retailers like to kick off the month with massive Labor Day sales that take hundreds of dollars off 4K TVs, Apple gear, Samsung phones, and everything they can throw your way.

Amazon usually leads the charge, but this year its sales aren't as good as I've seen in the past and I think I know why. Earlier this summer, Amazon confirmed it would hold another Prime Day this October. There's no word yet on a date, but last year Amazon held its Prime Early Access Sale on October 11, so I'd watch that date. As a result, I think Amazon is holding it's really good sales till October.

That's not to say they don't have any good deals today — indeed they do — you just need to dig around for them. I've spent all day looking at Labor Day sales at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores. Below I'm spotlighting the 13 best deals I've seen today at Amazon. This includes deals on 4K TVs, Apple devices, and Galaxy phones. Some of these deals may last all week, but a good majority will probably expire at midnight tonight. I've price checked every deal so you're getting the best price possible. So without further ado — here are the best Amazon Labor Day sales today. (For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Amazon Labor Day sales

PS5, Xbox and Switch games: buy 1 get 1 free @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a "buy 1 get 1 free" promotional sale on various PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games. While the biggest releases of 2023 aren't included, there are still plenty of worthwhile picks. Just add two eligible games to your Amazon shopping cart, and the cheaper one will be free when you checkout. Even better, you can mix and match across platforms.

Halloween Horror Movie sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

I love a good horror movie and in anticipation of Halloween, Amazon has horror movie Blu-rays on sale from $14. It's a mix of classics (The Lost Boys, The Thing) as well as newer movies (Nope, Joker). Some of these, like The Thing and Joker are hard to find on streaming, so it's a great sale if you like owning your movies.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want. It was $2 cheaper on Prime Day.

Price check: $26 @ Best Buy

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $149 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) sold for an all-time low of $179 on Prime Day. Today it's even cheaper, which makes this a killer deal. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel.

Price check: $149 @ Samsung | sold out @ Best Buy

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we were impressed by these headphones' performance in almost every category. It was $4 cheaper the first week of August, which makes this the second-lowest price ever.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $378 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $379 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Apple will likely introduce a new iPad Air in October, but it'll be awhile before that new model sees a $100 price drop.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV brings premium features to a mid-ranged price bracket. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED Google TV review, we said this Editor's Choice TV offers immaculate performance. It includes support for Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Gamers take note, this TV can also handle 4K/120Hz from Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles when plugged into one of its HDMI 2.1 ports. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs of 2023.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking $200 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is the second-lowest price we've ever seen for Samsung's mega phone. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. Note that Samsung direct is taking $750 off with trade-in and Samsung will give you 512GB for the price of the 256GB model when you buy the green model.

Price check: $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung | $999 @ Best Buy