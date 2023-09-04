I just browsed every Amazon Labor Day sale — here are the 13 I recommend

September always starts off with a bang. Retailers like to kick off the month with massive Labor Day sales that take hundreds of dollars off 4K TVs, Apple gear, Samsung phones, and everything they can throw your way.
Amazon usually leads the charge, but this year its sales aren't as good as I've seen in the past and I think I know why. Earlier this summer, Amazon confirmed it would hold another Prime Day this October. There's no word yet on a date, but last year Amazon held its Prime Early Access Sale on October 11, so I'd watch that date. As a result, I think Amazon is holding it's really good sales till October.
That's not to say they don't have any good deals today — indeed they do — you just need to dig around for them. I've spent all day looking at Labor Day sales at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores. Below I'm spotlighting the 13 best deals I've seen today at Amazon. This includes deals on 4K TVs, Apple devices, and Galaxy phones. Some of these deals may last all week, but a good majority will probably expire at midnight tonight. I've price checked every deal so you're getting the best price possible. So without further ado — here are the best Amazon Labor Day sales today. (For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Amazon Labor Day sales — Quick links
- 4K TVs: deals from $64
- Alexa devices: deals from $24
- Apparel: deals on Gap, Nike, Ray-Ban, more
- Apple: iPads from $269, MacBooks from $749
- Backpacks: up to 60% off Adidas, Under Armour, more
- Back to school: up to 50% off supplies
- Furniture: up to 60% off tables, desks, bar stools on sale
- Kitchen/dining: cookware, small appliances from $49
- Laptops: HP, Samsung, Acer from $149
- OLED TVs: deals from $899
- Video games: games/accessories from $24
Best Amazon Labor Day sales
PS5, Xbox and Switch games: buy 1 get 1 free @ Amazon
Amazon is offering a "buy 1 get 1 free" promotional sale on various PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games. While the biggest releases of 2023 aren't included, there are still plenty of worthwhile picks. Just add two eligible games to your Amazon shopping cart, and the cheaper one will be free when you checkout. Even better, you can mix and match across platforms.
Halloween Horror Movie sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
I love a good horror movie and in anticipation of Halloween, Amazon has horror movie Blu-rays on sale from $14. It's a mix of classics (The Lost Boys, The Thing) as well as newer movies (Nope, Joker). Some of these, like The Thing and Joker are hard to find on streaming, so it's a great sale if you like owning your movies.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want. It was $2 cheaper on Prime Day.
Price check: $26 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $98 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation, and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $149 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) sold for an all-time low of $179 on Prime Day. Today it's even cheaper, which makes this a killer deal. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel.
Price check: $149 @ Samsung | sold out @ Best Buy
Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $189 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we were impressed by these headphones' performance in almost every category. It was $4 cheaper the first week of August, which makes this the second-lowest price ever.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $378 @ Amazon
The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Price check: $378 @ Walmart | $379 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Apple will likely introduce a new iPad Air in October, but it'll be awhile before that new model sees a $100 price drop.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV brings premium features to a mid-ranged price bracket. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED Google TV review, we said this Editor's Choice TV offers immaculate performance. It includes support for Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Gamers take note, this TV can also handle 4K/120Hz from Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles when plugged into one of its HDMI 2.1 ports. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs of 2023.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This ties the lowest price ever.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy
Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking $200 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is the second-lowest price we've ever seen for Samsung's mega phone. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. Note that Samsung direct is taking $750 off with trade-in and Samsung will give you 512GB for the price of the 256GB model when you buy the green model.
Price check: $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung | $999 @ Best Buy
Sony 4K TV + PS5 bundle: up to $1,050 off @ Amazon
This is one of the most unique Labor Day sales I've seen so far. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $250 to $1,050 off select Sony 4K TVs bundled with a PS5 Disc console. The sale includes Sony TVs ranging from 55-inches to 85-inches. Models include the Sony X90L Full-Array LCD series, Mini LED X93L, and the Bravia XR A80L OLED. Prices start at $1,497 after discount. Note that Best Buy has a very similar sale.
Price check: up to $1,200 off @ Best Buy