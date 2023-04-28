Hurry! This Hisense 75-inch Mini-LED TV just hit lowest price ever

The best TVs on the market make for the best TV deals, and I've just found an epic deal on a set with a huge screen.

Right now Hisense 75-inch U8H Mini-LED TV is $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It cost $1,499 at launch, meaning it's now been discounted by $200 and is at its lowest price ever. Stock is low, but Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the TV for the same price. This deal won't be around for long, so don't hesitate if you want a big screen for less.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75" U8H Mini-LED Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price: This is an excellent deal on an excellent TV. This limited-time deal shaves $200 off the Hisense U8H, Tom's Guide's pick for TV of the Year 2022 as it brings Mini-LED lighting to a more affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around that price, and its color reproduction is stellar.

We were seriously impressed by this TV's test results in our Hisense U8H review. It delivers excellent brightness, contrast and color saturation, and is truly stellar for a TV in this price range.

The U8H delivered a peak brightness of over 2,000 nits, which is incredible. We also saw a strong 99.6% coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut. The TV isn't perfect; we saw some issues with color banding, and upscaling could be better. Still, the Hisense U8H generally looked good no matter what we watched on it.

Audio performance is similarly great with the Hisense U8H. Dialogue and music came across clear; the volume gets loud enough to fill a room; and there's plenty of bass.

For gamers, this TV supports auto-low latency mode and has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Two of the TV's four HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming at 120Hz, so you should enjoy smooth performance on your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

We also love the Google TV operating system the Hisense U8H runs on. It's responsive, simple to use and easy to find the content you want to watch.

All in all, this is an excellent TV. If you've been craving a beautiful set with a huge screen, this is the deal you've been waiting for. If not, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage for more options.