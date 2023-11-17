Hurry! The Instant Pot Duo Plus is just $79 for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best Instant Pots , you’ll be glad to know that early Black Friday deals have already started.

And for those who often cook up a feast, we’ve spotted this Instant Pot Duo Plus Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker on sale for just $79 at Amazon . That's an impressive 47% off, and the lowest price we’ve seen for one of the best instant pots right now.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus comes with nine cooking functions including pressure and slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. It has a simple one-touch operation, large LCD display and cooking progress bar. What’s more, it has the quietest steam release which is handy. Its 6-quart capacity is suitable for six people and comes in a stainless steel color.

Alongside the best air fryers, the Instant Pot has become a popular, must-have appliance in many kitchens. Not only are they convenient and produce quick results at just a press of a button, but incredibly versatile. Instant Pots comes with a range of programs as they can also steam, bake, make yogurt and even sterilize. So if you want to cook up a storm, grab this great Instant Pot Duo Plus deal while it’s still hot.

In fact, the Instant Pot Duo Plus made it into our best Instant Pot list for its impressive cooking results. It performed well on all of our tests — especially at slow cooking, and was easy to clean and program. It also comes with 25 smart recipe programs, and has a handy message display to guide you through the process.

The Duo Plus offers handy extra features than the standard Duo, and you can rely on it to handle most of your cooking needs — including those that call for the bonus Egg, Cake, Yogurt and Sterilize features that its predecessor doesn't offer. It’s also super easy to keep clean and maintain, with a fingerprint resistant surface to avoid those unsightly marks.

In addition, if you have a compact kitchen or limited storage space, the Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-quart is the ideal size. And with its eye-catching, stainless steel color, it will make a nice addition to your kitchen.

If you want to shop more early sales, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals roundup for the best deals of the day.