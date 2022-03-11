Hurry! The great Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones are $50 off now

Headphone deals are fairly easy to come across throughout the year, however, the very best models don't usually get great price cuts. But we've just spotted a discount on one of the best headphones out there, so if you're curious, read on.

For a limited time only, the Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for $329 at Amazon. This deal takes 13% off the original price of $399, saving you a total of $50. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this model since last year's Black Friday sales and one of the best Amazon deals today. The good news is that the offer applies to all color options, including Silver Luxe. Make sure to act fast if you're serious though, as stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

Bose 700: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now $50 off (both Triple Black and Silver Luxe).

The Bose 700 easily beat some of the competitor flagships. In fact, we went as far as awarding this pair of headphones a sweet number two spot in out best headphones roundup. These sleek headphones make a perfect choice for any user, thanks to their lightweight design, premium-level Active Noise Cancellation and a solid battery life of up to 20 hours.

In our Bose 700 review, we were impressed with their attractive design, precise and balanced audio as well as intuitive controls. About the only negative was the high price, and the above deal just fixed that.

These over-ear headphones weigh just 8.96 ounces and come with a 42-inch audio cable, as well as a 20-inch USB-C cable.

The Bose 700 also feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a range of up to 33ft (10m). These headphones are available in two stunning colors on Amazon: Silver Luxe and Triple Black. And this offer applies to both options.

All-in-all, the Bose 700 are a must-buy for audio enthusiasts, and this deal makes these wireless headphones that much more desirable. And in case you still want to browse through some other options on the market, feel free to check out our roundup headphone deals available right now.