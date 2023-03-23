Hurry! The Google Pixel 6a just crashed to lowest price ever at $299

Attention, budget-concious shoppers: you don't need to shell out $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max or $1,199 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra when you can get an awesome phone for less than $300.

I hunt daily for the best tech deals, and right now the Google Pixel 6a (5G/128GB) is just $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This $150 discount brings it to its lowest price ever. As our choice for the best cheap phone on the market, the Google Pixel 6a was already an excellent value at full price, but this cell phone deal makes the phone a total steal.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a (5G/128GB): was $449 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6a is the best cheap phone you can buy, and we said that when it cost $449. Now on sale for $299, it's an amazing deal on a surprisingly powerful smartphone. The Pixel 6a packs solid performance courtesy of Google's own Tensor Chip, two excellent cameras and a vivid 6.1-inch OLED display. At this price, it's almost impossible to beat.

After evaluating the phone in our Google Pixel 6a review, we ended up naming it the best cheap phone you can buy. It has a bright display, great performance and it takes awesome photos, and now the phone costs just $299.

The Google Pixel 6a packs 12.2MP main and 12MP ultrawide lenses on the back and an 8MP selfie camera, which produce some of the best shots you'll find from a phone in this price range. You'll be able to use software features like Magic Eraser, which helps you remove unwanted objects or people from your photos. it can shoot 4K video at up to 60 fps, and there's support for Live HDR+ in 4K.

Performance is also very good from this phone. We were able to switch between apps with easily play demanding games like PUBG mobile without slowdown. And content looks great on the Google Pixel 6a's OLED display, as we saw bright, accurate colors and detailed visuals.

However, the Pixel 6a doesn't excel when it comes to battery life. In our battery tests, we got 6 hours and 29 minutes out of the phone, which puts it behind competition like the Samsung Galaxy A53 at 9 hours, 49 minutes. So, be prepared to bring a charger with you if you use your phone a lot during the day.

We expect to see news about the Google Pixel 7a's release as soon as May 10 at Google I/O 2023, but the Google Pixel 6a is a steal at $299 and a cell phone deal that shouldn't be passed up.