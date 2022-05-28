Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just $199 with trade-in for Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales are popping up all over the internet this weekend, but this is one of the best. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship, and this is easily the lowest price we've seen yet.

Right now you can snag the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $199 with eligible trade-in at Samsung's website (opens in new tab). You'll also get a free Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) (opens in new tab) to sweeten the deal. If you’re ready to upgrade to one of the best phones, this is the perfect opportunity and one of the best Galaxy S22 deals we've seen.

There’s a lot to like about this phone, as you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review. The biggest addition to the S22’s arsenal is the built-in S-Pen, borrowed from the Samsung Galaxy Note line. You’ll be able to take notes directly on your screen with 70% less latency, and it feels just as good as using pen and paper.

With improved lenses, this has quickly become the best camera phone Samsung offers. It captures images impressively well in low-light conditions, bringing out details that would otherwise be lost. You can even take amazing pictures when you’re far away from your subject thanks to the S22’s 10x optical zoom and up to 120x Space Zoom.

Other highlights of the Galaxy S22 Ultra include a super-bright 6.8-inch OLED display, faster 45W charging and a sleek design that makes the iPhone almost look boring.

The battery life isn’t the best at just over 10 hours, and the S22 Ultra has less RAM than the previous Galaxy S21 Ultra . Even so, it’s an amazing device — and it gets a high recommendation from us.

