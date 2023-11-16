Hurry! Ring Video doorbell just crashed to $54 in Black Friday deal

As the early Black Friday deals continue to roll in you're bound to have some packages piling up at your door. Aside from discounts, the holiday season is also a prime time for porch pirates to strike. You'll need more than one of the best security cameras to protect your property. A video doorbell detects motion at your entryway, notifies you exactly when packages arrive, and connects you on a two-way call with whoever is at your door.

Ring's Video Doorbell is just $54 at Amazon right now. We named it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100 because it has all of the core features above in addition to an advanced motion detection zone that can focus in on just the 5 to 15 feet in front of your door to cut down on false alerts.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Ring's flagship video doorbell is 45% off in this Black Friday deal. It can be wired or run on battery power, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we appreciated the Ring's sharp video quality and easy installation process. As an update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, this camera has improved motion detection accuracy, privacy zones, and crisper night vision. Of course, the 1080p resolution isn't as high as some competitors like Eufy who boast double the horizontal pixels at a 2K resolution — but that one costs twice as much. Side by side the Ring's picture is still plenty clear and makes out identifying details.

This camera is powered by either its built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power. This lets you install it in locations like a back or side door where you may not have power lines running. Plus if you have an Alexa smart home you can see who's at your door and respond from an Echo Show or Fire TV device.

For this price, the Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best ways to keep an eye on your property. If you want to extend your smart home security system, take a look at the rest of Ring's Black Friday deals on devices from security cameras to smart lights. Keep up with us here at Tom's Guide as we help you find the best deals each day from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.