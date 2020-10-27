Best Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals 2020

Thanksgiving doesn't arrive until Nov. 26 this year, but there are already a lot of Black Friday deals as retailers gear up for early sales. If you're in the market for a Ring Video Doorbell, you'll find most of the smart-home-device maker's products already deeply discounted.

Here's what kind of deals you can find now on Ring Video Doorbells.

Half a dozen models

Ring now has six models for you to choose from: The Ring Video Doorbell (list price $99.99), Ring Peephole Cam ($129.99), Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($199.99), Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus ($229.99), Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($249.00) and the Ring Video Doorbell Elite ($349.99).

All have a camera at the top of the faceplate with a button below, 1080p video, intercom capabilities, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa support built-in.

There are only a few deals available now — see below — but we expect most or all of these video doorbells to be discounted for Black Friday.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $100, now $79.99 @PC Richard

Ring's most basic video doorbell is now on its second generation, and has 1080p video, motion detection and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It's very easy to install and runs on either battery power or household current. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $200, now $154 @NewEgg

Ring's intermediate-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current. It comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $250, now $169.00 @B&H

Ring's premium doorbell gives you 1080p video, motion detection and full-color pre-roll in a very small package. It also adds customizable motion zones. You'll never have to change the batteries because the Ring Video Doorbell Pro runs on your household current. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3, Echo Show 5: now $275 @Amazon

These two products, marked down from $290, go hand in hand, making your home truly smart. With the Ring Video Doorbell 3, you can screen visitors with a live feed of your front door. The Echo Show 5 will pull this up on screen, and you get all the other great Alexa features.View Deal