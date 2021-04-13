Hurry! MacBook Air M1 is $80 off at Amazon now

Early Memorial Day sales are already in full swing, and this saving on Apple’s MacBook Air M1 might just be among the best discounts we’ve seen so far.

Right now you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 (512GB) for $1,169 at Amazon. That’s $80 off its usual price of $1,249. This is among the lowest ever price we’ve seen on this configuration and is easily one of the best Memorial Day Apple sales so far.

MacBook Air M1 512GB: was $1,249 now $1,169 @ Amazon

Apple's latest model of the MacBook Air makes use of the company's M1 chip for lightening fast performance, with 18 hours of battery life and a speedy 512GB SSD as well, it's a complete laptop package for a great price.

View Deal

Apple’s M1 chip was introduced last winter, and it made a big splash in the world of computing. Unsurprisingly this led to many Apple fans rushing to upgrade their MacBook as soon as possible, but those who held off have been rewarded with this discount offering the laptop for a reduced price.

In our review, we called the MacBook Air M1 “a computing revolution” and praised the machine for its super-speedy performance, incredibly lengthy battery life, and excellent usability of its keyboard.

We said, “The new Apple MacBook Air with M1 redefines the MacBook Air as we know it, taking an iconic laptop and super-charging it.” So you could say we’re quite big fans of this device. We thoroughly recommended it at full price, giving it an editor’s choice award, at $100 off there really is no excuse not to upgrade.

The laptop now sits proudly in second place on our best laptops guide, trumped only by the Dell XPS 13, but that’s a windows machine so not suitable for those who prefer Mac. Overall, the MacBook Air M1 offers phenomenal performance alongside Apple’s trademark slick interface, although we could have done with a few more ports.

Memorial Day may still be several weeks away but this deal is definitely among the best Memorial Day laptop sales we are likely to see through the whole holiday period. MacBook stock sells out notoriously fast on Amazon, so we recommend securing yours while you still have the chance.