Hurry! Labor Day sale knocks Mac mini to $499, MacBook Air M2 to $899

The final days of August are here and if you're shopping for a new Mac, I've just spotted two of the best Labor Day sales you can get right now.

If you're in need of a new laptop, Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) on sale for just $899. Best Buy offered this price earlier in the month, but it required a My Best Buy Pro membership ($49/year). Today's deal is open to anyone and one of the best last-minute back to school sales I've seen.

If you prefer a Mac desktop, B&H Photo has the Mac mini M2 on sale for $499. I've seen this price before, but it's a rare deal and it tends to sell out fast. It's one of the best I've seen.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is unbeatable at its full price and an even bigger value at $899. In fact, we think the MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market right now for the majority of people. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop offers a winning combination of performance, design, and battery life.

It runs circles around most Windows laptops, and the MacBook Air M2 blazes through everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video. Granted, it's not as fast as the MacBook Pro M2, but for most people we're confident that the MacBook Air M2 will serve your needs well. The MacBook Air M2 also has incredible battery life — we got 14 hours and 6 minutes of battery life out of our unit.

Meanwhile, in our Mac mini M2 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device. The M2 is Apple's latest edition of the Mac mini and it's definitely the best one yet. It's more powerful than the previous generation despite having a list price that's $100 cheaper.

This power boost is thanks to the new Apple M2 chip. It’s super fast for everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video, and it also blazes through tasks like editing photos or rendering 4K video. This version, unfortunately, doesn't come with the M2 Pro chip, which is even more powerful, but trust me when I say the normal M2 chip is plenty powerful for most people. I had no issues while working with it.

Make sure to follow our Apple Labor Day sales coverage for more deals this week.