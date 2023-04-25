Hurry! Get a free Xbox Series S with your Verizon Fios plan

Home internet plans can get pricey the longer you stay with the same provider. If you're shopping for a new plan, Verizon has a tempting offer.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon Fios' 1Gig Plan (940/880Mbps) for $64.00 per month (opens in new tab). Plus, you'll get your choice of either a free Xbox Series S console (opens in new tab) ($299 value) or a free $200 Home Depot gift card (opens in new tab).

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save some bucks while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's Fios plans, they start at $24.99 per month for 300/300Mbps. However, when you sign up for the 1 Gig Fios plan ($64.99 per month), you'll get a free Xbox Series S or $200 Home Depot gift card. The 1 Gig Fios plan offers up to 940/880Mbps speeds.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.