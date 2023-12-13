Huge holiday sale knocks Xbox Series X bundles to just $399

Nothing says holidays like a good gaming console sale and right now Antonline has some of the best Xbox Series X deals we've seen.

Antonline is taking up to $230 off select Xbox Series X bundles. Each bundle comes with a freebie that ranges from a free game to an extra controller. This could be your last chance at seeing a significant discount on these bundles because we're fast approaching December 24, so don't wait because these bundles could sell out.

Xbox Series X: was $559 now $399 @ Antonline

This Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. This bundle includes Forza Horizons 5 Premium Edition with the Hot Wheels Expansion Pack. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Although the standalone console crashed to $349 on Cyber Monday, today's deals are bundles and include free games or controllers. Given how we’re in the thick of the holiday season, retailers aren't as inclined to give generous discounts on high ticket items — especially video game consoles. So we recommend snatching up any deals while they're still available.

If you're a longtime Xbox gamer, then this is right up your alley because we called it the "pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts" in our Xbox Series X review. It's notable for its high-powered specs, sweet looking design, and speedy loading times. You'll also have access to games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Starfield. Backward compatibility is another highlight, and you can play many classic titles going back to the original Xbox. And if you love buying physical copies of your games, you’re in luck because you’ll be able to do that with this one — unlike the Xbox Series S, which requires you to download games.