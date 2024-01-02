Huge Fitbit New Year sale happening right now — 5 deals I’d buy

It's the start of a new year, and that means many people are working on new fitness goals. If that includes you, one of the best Fitbits is the perfect way to stay on top of your activity.

A bunch of our favorite Fitbit models are on sale right now. My favorite deal of the bunch is the Fitbit Charge 6 is $129 at Amazon. Coming with support for Google apps, ECGs, a more accurate heart rate sensor, it's the best fitness tracker we've tested overall.

If you're shopping on a smaller budget, the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $69 at Amazon is also a great choice. It doesn't have on-board GPS, but it still has long battery life, a bright AMOLED display and it comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium included.

Keep scrolling to see the top Fitbit deals available right now. For more, check out the top new year sales at Best Buy.

Fitbit new year sales — Best deals now

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the best Fitbits you can buy, especially if it's your first time using a fitness tracker. This Fitbit has a bright screen, excellent battery life, and comes included with a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Price check: $69 @ Best Buy | $79 @ Walmart

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

This advanced fitness watch has built-in GPS and can track everything from your activity and workouts to stress and your sleep. Like all of the best Fitbits, the bands are interchangeable, so you can swap this out for a colored silicone band, or a metal or leather band should you wish.

Price check: $209 @ Walmart

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Lowest price! In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we said it's one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy. It has a sleek design, thorough tracking and on-board Alexa. Plus, it's waterproof up to 50m and has NFC for easy payments. Amazon offers six months of Fitbit Premium with the watch.

Price check: $159 @ Walmart