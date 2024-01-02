Huge Fitbit New Year sale happening right now — 5 deals I’d buy

It's the start of a new year, and that means many people are working on new fitness goals. If that includes you, one of the best Fitbits is the perfect way to stay on top of your activity.
A bunch of our favorite Fitbit models are on sale right now. My favorite deal of the bunch is the Fitbit Charge 6 is $129 at Amazon. Coming with support for Google apps, ECGs, a more accurate heart rate sensor, it's the best fitness tracker we've tested overall.
If you're shopping on a smaller budget, the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $69 at Amazon is also a great choice. It doesn't have on-board GPS, but it still has long battery life, a bright AMOLED display and it comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium included.
Keep scrolling to see the top Fitbit deals available right now.
Fitbit new year sales — Quick links
Fitbit new year sales — Best deals now
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon
Sporting features like heart rate on equipment, more than 40 exercise modes and built-in GPS, ECG and SpO2 monitoring, the Fitbit Charge 6 is our choice for the best fitness tracker on the market. It also offers 7-day battery life, water resistance up to 50m and a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium. The Charge 6 sits between the more budget-focused Inspire 3 and the technology-packed Sense 2 smartwatch. Like the Inspire, the Charge is a rather petite device. But like the Sense, it’s got all the best health-tracking tech Fitbit has to offer.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the best Fitbits you can buy, especially if it's your first time using a fitness tracker. This Fitbit has a bright screen, excellent battery life, and comes included with a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium.
Price check: $69 @ Best Buy | $79 @ Walmart
Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
This advanced fitness watch has built-in GPS and can track everything from your activity and workouts to stress and your sleep. Like all of the best Fitbits, the bands are interchangeable, so you can swap this out for a colored silicone band, or a metal or leather band should you wish.
Price check: $209 @ Walmart
Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
Lowest price! In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we said it's one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy. It has a sleek design, thorough tracking and on-board Alexa. Plus, it's waterproof up to 50m and has NFC for easy payments. Amazon offers six months of Fitbit Premium with the watch.
Price check: $159 @ Walmart
Fitbit Ace 3: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
If you want to help your little one track their activity, this is the Fitbit to buy. It comes in a range of fun colors, offers parental controls, and can track your kids' sleep. Rather than seeing metrics such as calorie burn or body fat percentage on the device, the Fitbit Ace 3 offers achievements and trophies that can be unlocked by getting active.